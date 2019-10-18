Bank of Jinzhou : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLAS..
10/18/2019 | 10:10am EDT
錦州銀行股份有限公司
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0416)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND
H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019; AND
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS
References are made to the notices of the AGM and the Class Meetings of Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 3 September 2019, the supplemental notices of AGM and the Class Meetings of the Bank dated 8 October 2019 (collectively, the "Notices"), the circular of the Bank dated 8 September 2019 (the "Original Circular") and the supplemental circular of the Bank dated
8 October 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Supplemental Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE MEETINGS
The Board is pleased to announce that the AGM and the Class Meetings (collectively, the "Meetings") were held at the meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the PRC on 18 October 2019 and the proposed resolutions set out in the Notices were duly passed by poll. The Meetings were held in accordance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association.
As at the date of the AGM, the issued shares of the Bank were 7,781,615,684 Shares (among which, 4,264,295,684 were Domestic Shares and 3,517,320,000 were H Shares), all of which entitled the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions put forward at the AGM. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 5,575,339,651 voting Shares, representing approximately 71.65% of the total number of issued Shares, attended the AGM either in person or by proxy.
As at the date of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, the total number of issued Domestic Shares were 4,264,295,684 shares, all of which entitled the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions put forward at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 2,755,365,630 voting Domestic Shares, representing approximately 64.61% of the total number of issued Domestic Shares, attended the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting either in person or by proxy.
As at the date of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting, the total number of issued H Shares were 3,517,320,000 shares, all of which entitled the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions put forward at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 2,808,844,560 voting H Shares, representing approximately 79.86% of the total number of issued H Shares, attended the H Shareholders' Class Meeting either in person or by proxy.
No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any resolution put forward at the Meetings under the requirements of the Listing Rules. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend the Meetings but abstain from voting in favour of any of resolution under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has stated the intention in the Notices, the Original Circular and the Supplemental Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of resolution put forward at the Meetings. According to Article 73 of the Articles of Association, if the Shares pledged by the Shareholder exceeds 50% of Shares held by such Shareholder, such Shareholder's voting right on the general meeting and the voting rights of the Director nominated by such Shareholder on the Board meeting shall be restricted. The total number of the Shares subject to such restrictions amounted to 1,321,764,893 Shares. All the resolutions put forward at the Meetings were voted by way of poll. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Bank, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the Meetings. Two Shareholders' representatives and one Supervisors' representative were also responsible for the vote-taking and vote-tabulation at the Meetings.
The poll results in respect of each resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
1.
To receive, consider and approve the annual report of the
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
Bank for the financial year ended 31 December 2018;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
2.
To receive, consider and approve the report of the board of
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
directors of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2018;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
3.
To receive, consider and approve the report of the board of
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
supervisors of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2018;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
4.
To receive, consider and approve the appraisal report on
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
directors' performance of duties in 2018;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
5.
To receive, consider and approve the appraisal report on
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
supervisors' performance of duties in 2018;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
6.
To receive, consider and approve the Bank's final financial
5,557,223,555
15,000,000
3,116,096
accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and financial
(99.675067%)
(0.269042%)
(0.055891%)
budget plan for the year ending 31 December 2019;
7.
To consider and approve the Bank's profit distribution plan
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
for the year ended 31 December 2018;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
8.
To consider and approve the Bank's dividend distribution plan
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
of the offshore preference shares for the year 2018;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
9.
To consider and approve the re-appointment of Crowe (HK)
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
CPA Limited as the Bank's domestic auditor and international
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
auditor, until the next annual general meeting of the Bank
to be held in 2020, and to authorize the board of directors
of the Bank and its authorized person to determine their
remuneration;
9A.
To consider and approve the election of the sixth session of
the board of directors of the Bank:
(1)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Wei Xuekun
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
as an executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(2)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Guo
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
Wenfeng as an executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(3)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Kang Jun as
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
an executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(4)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Yang
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
Weihua as an executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(5)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Yu Jun as
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
an executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(6)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Zhao
5,572,153,555
70,000
3,116,096
Chuanxin as a non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.942854%)
(0.001255%)
(0.055891%)
(7)
To consider and approve the election of Ms. Ning Jie as
5,572,153,555
70,000
3,116,096
a non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.942854%)
(0.001255%)
(0.055891%)
(8)
To consider and approve the election of Ms. Gu Jihong
5,572,153,555
70,000
3,116,096
as a non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.942854%)
(0.001255%)
(0.055891%)
(9)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Lyu Fei as a
5,572,153,555
70,000
3,116,096
non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.942854%)
(0.001255%)
(0.055891%)
(10)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Luo Nan as
5,572,153,555
70,000
3,116,096
a non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.942854%)
(0.001255%)
(0.055891%)
(11)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Xiao Geng
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
as an independent non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(12)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Xie Taifeng
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
as an independent non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
(13)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Wu Jun as
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
an independent non-executive director of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(14)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Wang
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
Xiongyuan as an independent non-executive director of
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
the Bank;
(15)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Su
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
Mingzheng as an independent non-executive director of
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
the Bank;
9B.
To consider and approve the election of the sixth session of
the supervisory committee of the Bank:
(1)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Wu
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
Zhengkui as a shareholder representative supervisor of
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
the Bank;
(2)
To consider and approve the election of Ms. Tang Fang
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(3)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Meng
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
Xuefeng as an external supervisor of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(4)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Guo Limao
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
as an external supervisor of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
(5)
To consider and approve the election of Mr. Hu Guojie
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
as an external supervisor of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
9C.
To consider and approve the adoption of the authorization
5,557,223,555
15,000,000
3,116,096
plans for write-offs of bad debts;
(99.675067%)
(0.269042%)
(0.055891%)
Special Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
10.
To consider and approve the proposal on the proposed
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
amendments to the rules for the equity management;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
11.
To consider and approve the general mandate to issue new
5,571,942,995
280,560
3,116,096
shares;
(99.939077%)
(0.005032%)
(0.055891%)
12.
To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of
5,572,223,555
0
3,116,096
association of the Bank;
(99.944109%)
(0.000000%)
(0.055891%)
13.
To consider and approve, item by item, the following items of
the proposal on the private placement of domestic shares of
the Bank under a specific mandate:
(1)
Class of shares and nominal value;
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
Special Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
(2)
Number of shares to be issued;
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
(3)
Target placees;
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
(4)
Pricing methodology;
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
(5)
Method of issue;
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
(6)
Use of proceeds;
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
(7)
Distribution of undistributed accumulated profit;
5,527,209,288
45,014,267
3,116,096
(99.136728%)
(0.807381%)
(0.055891%)
(8)
Validity period of the issue plan;
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
14.
To consider and approve the proposal on the authorization to
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
the board of directors and the persons authorized by the board
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
of directors to implement the private placement of domestic
shares of the Bank; and
15.
To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the
5,557,209,288
15,014,267
3,116,096
Bank's articles of association consequential to the private
(99.674812%)
(0.269297%)
(0.055891%)
placement of domestic shares of the Bank.
As more than half of the votes from the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending and voting at the AGM were respectively cast in favour of resolutions numbered 1 to 9C, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As more than two-thirds of the votes from the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending and voting at the AGM were cast in favour of resolutions numbered 10 to 15, these resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions.
The poll results in respect of each resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting were as follows:
Special Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
1.
To consider and approve the proposal on the proposed
2,752,249,534
0
3,116,096
amendments to the rules for the equity management;
(99.886908%)
(0.000000%)
(0.113092%)
2.
To consider and approve, item by item, the following items of
the proposal on the private placement of domestic shares of
the Bank under a specific mandate:
(1) Class of shares and nominal value;
2,737,249,534
15,000,000
3,116,096
(99.342516%)
(0.544392%)
(0.113092%)
(2) Number of shares to be issued;
2,737,249,534
15,000,000
3,116,096
(99.342516%)
(0.544392%)
(0.113092%)
