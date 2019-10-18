Bank of Jinzhou : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLAS..

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

錦州銀行股份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND

H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019; AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS

References are made to the notices of the AGM and the Class Meetings of Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 3 September 2019, the supplemental notices of AGM and the Class Meetings of the Bank dated 8 October 2019 (collectively, the "Notices"), the circular of the Bank dated 8 September 2019 (the "Original Circular") and the supplemental circular of the Bank dated

8 October 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Supplemental Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE MEETINGS

The Board is pleased to announce that the AGM and the Class Meetings (collectively, the "Meetings") were held at the meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the PRC on 18 October 2019 and the proposed resolutions set out in the Notices were duly passed by poll. The Meetings were held in accordance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association.

As at the date of the AGM, the issued shares of the Bank were 7,781,615,684 Shares (among which, 4,264,295,684 were Domestic Shares and 3,517,320,000 were H Shares), all of which entitled the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions put forward at the AGM. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 5,575,339,651 voting Shares, representing approximately 71.65% of the total number of issued Shares, attended the AGM either in person or by proxy.

As at the date of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, the total number of issued Domestic Shares were 4,264,295,684 shares, all of which entitled the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions put forward at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 2,755,365,630 voting Domestic Shares, representing approximately 64.61% of the total number of issued Domestic Shares, attended the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting either in person or by proxy.