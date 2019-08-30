Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.    416   CNE1000023B0

BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.

(416)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Jinzhou : China's Bank of Jinzhou Posts Net Loss After Delay in Filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
08/30/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

BEIJING -- China's troubled lender Bank of Jinzhou reported a 4.59 billion yuan (about $640 million) net loss in 2018 after a monthslong delay in filing its annual report amid rising concern over the deteriorating health of some small lenders.

The Hong Kong-listed lender said late Friday that its net loss was a result of increased bad loans and a change of accounting measures that have more stringent requirements on loan impairment. In 2017, the bank reported CNY8.98 billion net profit.

Net interest income, which accounts for a major share of the lender's operating revenue, rose 3.1% on the year to CNY19.10 billion in 2018, while net fee and commission income rose 2.8% to CNY757.5 million.

The financial statement came after Bank of Jinzhou got a lifeline from three state investors including China's biggest bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China.

Concern over the potential for more defaults in the banking system has climbed after a rare seizure of Baoshang Bank, a regional lender based in northern China's Inner Mongolia. While China's said the takeover was an isolated incident and didn't indicate broader problems, investors started to focus on a dozen of small lenders including Bank of Jinzhou.

Bank of Jinzhou's 2018 auditor, Ernst & Young, resigned days after the official seizure of Baoshang Bank over a failure to have enough documents to resolve questions over certain loans made by the bank.

Bank of Jinzhou reported CNY18.51 billion in nonperforming loans in 2018, more than eight times the amount recorded in 2017. Its bad-loan ratio surged to 4.99% at the end of 2018.

The bank's capital adequacy ratios as well as loan loss coverage ratio fell below regulatory requirements.

Three of China's state-backed financial institutions agreed in July to take stakes in Bank of Jinzhou. ICBC said one of its units would pay up to 3 billion yuan for a 10.82% stake, which the state bank said in a briefing Thursday was made to serve Beijing's call for a supply-side change in the financial sector.

Grace Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD. 0.00% 1.9 End-of-day quote.-21.81%
CHANGE INC. 11.50% 6690 End-of-day quote.130.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.
03/10BANK OF JINZHOU : (1) proposed private placement of new domestic shares under th..
PU
02/06BANK OF JINZHOU : Announcement on postponement of the 2020 first extraordinary g..
PU
01/12China's Hengfeng Bank aims to list in five years - Xinhua
RE
2019Who's who of China's rising financial tsars
RE
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Reply slip - the first extraordinary general meeting for the y..
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Form of proxy - the first extraordinary general meeting for th..
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Proposed amendments to the articles of association; proposed a..
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Exchange notice - suspension of trading
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Suspension of trading in connection with significant asset reo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 193 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2019 -1 125 M -159 M -159 M
Net Debt 2019 28 074 M 3 963 M 3 963 M
P/E ratio 2019 -15,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14 785 M 1 908 M 2 087 M
EV / Sales 2018 -71,7x
EV / Sales 2019 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 895
Free-Float -
Chart BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Feng Guo Vice Chairman & President
Xue Kun Wei Chairman
Jun Yu CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Fang Tang Member-Supervisory Board
Jun Kang Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.-21.81%1 908
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.79%310 931
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.67%258 994
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.59%223 831
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.58%201 495
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.21%134 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group