Bank of Jinzhou : China's Bank of Jinzhou Posts Net Loss After Delay in Filing

BEIJING -- China's troubled lender Bank of Jinzhou reported a 4.59 billion yuan (about $640 million) net loss in 2018 after a monthslong delay in filing its annual report amid rising concern over the deteriorating health of some small lenders.

The Hong Kong-listed lender said late Friday that its net loss was a result of increased bad loans and a change of accounting measures that have more stringent requirements on loan impairment. In 2017, the bank reported CNY8.98 billion net profit.

Net interest income, which accounts for a major share of the lender's operating revenue, rose 3.1% on the year to CNY19.10 billion in 2018, while net fee and commission income rose 2.8% to CNY757.5 million.

The financial statement came after Bank of Jinzhou got a lifeline from three state investors including China's biggest bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China.

Concern over the potential for more defaults in the banking system has climbed after a rare seizure of Baoshang Bank, a regional lender based in northern China's Inner Mongolia. While China's said the takeover was an isolated incident and didn't indicate broader problems, investors started to focus on a dozen of small lenders including Bank of Jinzhou.

Bank of Jinzhou's 2018 auditor, Ernst & Young, resigned days after the official seizure of Baoshang Bank over a failure to have enough documents to resolve questions over certain loans made by the bank.

Bank of Jinzhou reported CNY18.51 billion in nonperforming loans in 2018, more than eight times the amount recorded in 2017. Its bad-loan ratio surged to 4.99% at the end of 2018.

The bank's capital adequacy ratios as well as loan loss coverage ratio fell below regulatory requirements.

Three of China's state-backed financial institutions agreed in July to take stakes in Bank of Jinzhou. ICBC said one of its units would pay up to 3 billion yuan for a 10.82% stake, which the state bank said in a briefing Thursday was made to serve Beijing's call for a supply-side change in the financial sector.

Grace Zhu