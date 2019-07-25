Bank of Jinzhou : China's Bank of Jinzhou says in talks with possible investors under government guidance

The discussion on possible strategic investment is under guidance from local government and regulatory bodies, the Hong Kong-listed bank said.

Officials from the local branch of China's central bank and other regulators recently met financial institutions in Liaoning province to discuss measures to deal with liquidity problems, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Bank of Jinzhou delayed the release of its annual report of 2018. The lender's auditor EY had quit before signing off on the bank's 2018 accounts in June, after being unable to agree with the bank on usage of some loans.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)