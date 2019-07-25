Bank of Jinzhou : China's Bank of Jinzhou says in talks with possible investors under government guidance

Log in
07/25/2019 | 03:07am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Bank of Jinzhou said on Thursday it is in talks with multiple parties for possible strategic investment, and the business operations are overall normal, according to a statement issued on its website.

The discussion on possible strategic investment is under guidance from local government and regulatory bodies, the Hong Kong-listed bank said.

Officials from the local branch of China's central bank and other regulators recently met financial institutions in Liaoning province to discuss measures to deal with liquidity problems, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Bank of Jinzhou delayed the release of its annual report of 2018. The lender's auditor EY had quit before signing off on the bank's 2018 accounts in June, after being unable to agree with the bank on usage of some loans.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Managers
NameTitle
Hong Liu President & Executive Director
Wei Zhang Chairman
Hong Guang Cai Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Yu Wang Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Jing Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JINZHOU CO LTD-9.44%6 971
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.20%377 414
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%283 275
BANK OF AMERICA24.47%282 614
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.43%208 605
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 376
