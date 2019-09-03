Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.    416   CNE1000023B0

BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.

(416)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
09/03/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Fallout from the escalating U.S.-China trade war is rippling through the global economy, hurting U.S. small-business confidence, crimping trade among industrial giants in Asia and hitting export-oriented factories in Europe.

Truck makers are logging sharply lower orders, adding stress to a decelerating U.S. manufacturing sector.

Argentina imposed capital controls in a turnaround for Macri, who had lifted similar restrictions early in his administration.

Friction between Boeing and air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX back into service.

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as Aramco's chairman as plans for an IPO accelerate.

China's Bank of Jinzhou said it would skip a year of interest payments to international bondholders.

Recession signals flashed by tumbling long-term bond yields may have been exaggerated.

Global stocks were mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.3% and the Nikkei and Hang Seng both off 0.4%.

China's market regulator vetoed a proposed share listing already cleared by the country's biggest bourse.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD. 0.00% 1.9 End-of-day quote.-21.81%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.74% 187.02 Delayed Quote.-40.97%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 3.01% 59.85 End-of-day quote.54.05%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.17% 77.9527 Delayed Quote.16.31%
HANG SENG 0.88% 24632.38 Real-time Quote.-12.62%
MAX CO., LTD. -0.74% 1603 End-of-day quote.-26.94%
NIKKEI 225 0.55% 22478.79 Real-time Quote.-5.50%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.38% 33.1 End-of-day quote.-6.10%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.56% 365.46 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.59% 799.26 Delayed Quote.-11.47%
THE GLOBAL LTD. 7.52% 243 End-of-day quote.-48.41%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 69.74 Delayed Quote.16.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.
03/10BANK OF JINZHOU : (1) proposed private placement of new domestic shares under th..
PU
02/06BANK OF JINZHOU : Announcement on postponement of the 2020 first extraordinary g..
PU
01/12China's Hengfeng Bank aims to list in five years - Xinhua
RE
2019Who's who of China's rising financial tsars
RE
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Reply slip - the first extraordinary general meeting for the y..
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Form of proxy - the first extraordinary general meeting for th..
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Proposed amendments to the articles of association; proposed a..
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Exchange notice - suspension of trading
PU
2019BANK OF JINZHOU : Suspension of trading in connection with significant asset reo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 193 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2019 -1 125 M -159 M -159 M
Net Debt 2019 28 074 M 3 971 M 3 971 M
P/E ratio 2019 -15,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13 488 M 1 908 M 1 908 M
EV / Sales 2018 -71,7x
EV / Sales 2019 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 895
Free-Float -
Chart BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Feng Guo Vice Chairman & President
Xue Kun Wei Chairman
Jun Yu CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Fang Tang Member-Supervisory Board
Jun Kang Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JINZHOU CO., LTD.-21.81%1 908
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.84%301 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.67%254 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.90%217 237
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.98%199 898
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group