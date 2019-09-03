What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Fallout from the escalating U.S.-China trade war is rippling through the global economy, hurting U.S. small-business confidence, crimping trade among industrial giants in Asia and hitting export-oriented factories in Europe.

Truck makers are logging sharply lower orders, adding stress to a decelerating U.S. manufacturing sector.

Argentina imposed capital controls in a turnaround for Macri, who had lifted similar restrictions early in his administration.

Friction between Boeing and air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX back into service.

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as Aramco's chairman as plans for an IPO accelerate.

China's Bank of Jinzhou said it would skip a year of interest payments to international bondholders.

Recession signals flashed by tumbling long-term bond yields may have been exaggerated.

Global stocks were mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.3% and the Nikkei and Hang Seng both off 0.4%.

China's market regulator vetoed a proposed share listing already cleared by the country's biggest bourse.