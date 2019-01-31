Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Bank of Maharashtra Ltd    MAHABANK   INE457A01014

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA LTD (MAHABANK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Bank of India, Maharashtra to come off central bank watchlist - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:37am EST
A security guard stands next to the logo of Reserve Bank of India inside its headquarters in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra will be dropped from the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action plan (PCA) for state-owned banks with high levels of bad debt and inadequate capital, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

The move follows improvements in their asset quality and capital ratios and a ruling by the RBI on Thursday, said the source, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The RBI's board for financial supervision chaired by new governor Shaktikanta Das took the decision at its meeting on Thursday after reviewing the latest quarterly performance of all 11 banks on the PCA list, the source said.

Bank of India shares rose as much as 5 percent after the news before ending 3.65 percent higher. Bank of Maharashtra rose as much as 5.6 percent before ending up 3.2 percent.

A third lender may also be removed from the list pending the outcome of a technical clarification from the bank, the source added.

The RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The 11 state-owned lenders on the RBI's list are barred from issuing fresh big-ticket loans or expanding operations and their financial performance is given close scrutiny.

There are 21 listed state-run banks in India that provide about two-third of the total loans. With nearly half of them under a PCA plan and the rest cautious due to a record $150 billion in bad debt, the government has been keen the curbs be relaxed to boost their ability to lend.

Bank of India's net non-performing assets fell to 5.87 percent in the October-December quarter from 7.64 percent in July-September. Its capital adequacy ratio improved to 12.47 percent from 10.93 percent.

Bank of Maharashtra's net non-performing assets fell to 5.91 percent from 10.61 percent while its capital adequacy improved to 11.05 percent from 9.87 percent.

The government increased its planned capital infusion into state banks by 410 billion rupees ($5.76 billion) to 1.76 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year ending March.

(Editing by Euan Rocha and Jason Neely)

By Suvashree Choudhury
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA 5.87% 102.8 End-of-day quote.-6.72%
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA LTD 1.75% 14.55 End-of-day quote.-4.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF MAHARASHTRA LTD
07:37aEXCLUSIVE : Bank of India, Maharashtra to come off central bank watchlist - sour..
RE
01/28BANK OF MAHARASHTRA : RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on bank of Maharashtra
AQ
01/21LIC completes acquisition of 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank
AQ
01/16BANK OF MAHARASHTRA : RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bank of Maharashtra
AQ
2018United Bank of India gets Rs 21.59 bn as part of govt capital infusion plan
AQ
2018Government infuses Rs 2159 cr in United Bank of India
AQ
2018Govt infuses Rs 2159 crore in United Bank of India
AQ
2018BANK OF INDIA : 7 PSU banks set to get Rs 28,615 crore lifeline in 4 days
AQ
2018BANK OF MAHARASHTRA : appoints A.S. Rajeev as CEO
AQ
2018BANK OF MAHARASHTRA : AS Rajeev appointed as MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra
AQ
More news
Chart BANK OF MAHARASHTRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MAHARASHTRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Aeratu S. Rajeev Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Vijay Prakash Srivastava Chief Financial Officer
T. V. Ramanmurthy General Manager-Information Technology
G. Sreekumar Non-Executive Director
R. Thamodharan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA LTD-4.03%516
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.96%347 206
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.73%289 710
BANK OF AMERICA19.28%281 086
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.54%238 423
WELLS FARGO8.70%235 786
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.