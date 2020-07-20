Bank of Marin Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $7.4 Million 0 07/20/2020 | 08:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Holds Dividend Steady at 23 Cents Per Share Bank of Marin Bancorp, "Bancorp" (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, "Bank," announced earnings of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.53 in the prior quarter and $0.60 in the same quarter last year. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 totaled $14.6 million compared to $15.7 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.07 and $1.13 in the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income included the positive pretax impact of $1.7 million in interest income and accreted processing fees, net of amortized loan origination costs, related to Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which contributed $0.09 to diluted earnings per share in the second quarter and first six months of 2020. A $2.0 million provision for loan losses negatively impacted diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.11 in the second quarter. Year-to-date provisions of $4.2 million reduced EPS by $0.23 in the first half of 2020. The Bank has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in a number of ways, funding over $300 million in SBA PPP loans to over 1,800 small businesses, reaching nearly 28,000 employees in our markets, while also accommodating loan payment relief requests for over 260 loans with balances exceeding $386 million, lowering interest rate floors on commercial Prime Rate loans, waiving ATM and overdraft fees, and cancelling early withdrawal penalties for certificates of deposit when allowed by law. "Though the pandemic created sudden and substantial financial hardship for many, our sound underwriting and strong capital and liquidity positions enabled us to efficiently help businesses access resources like the Paycheck Protection Program," said Russell A. Colombo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our more than 30-year history of consistently strong performance is proof of our ability to navigate through economic downturns and emerge ready to grow along with our customers. We will continue to work together now to ensure they bridge the gap to recovery.” Bancorp provided the following highlights from the second quarter of 2020: Loans totaled $2,110.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $1,843.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $266 million, primarily due to SBA PPP loans, which totaled $298.9 million or 14% of loan balances at June 30, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, with the onset of the pandemic, we identified industries within our loan portfolio that could be most impacted by the pandemic, including retail, transportation and energy, medical and dental, hospitality, health clubs and movie theaters, private schools, and the wine industry. Not including SBA PPP loans, exposure to these segments totaled $429.8 million at June 30, 2020, or 20% of the loan portfolio, $365.7 million (or 85%) of which was real estate secured with an average loan-to-value ratio ("LTV") of 38%. The greatest exposure was related to retail businesses and retail-related commercial real estate at $198.0 million or 9% of the total portfolio, $184.8 million of which is secured by commercial real estate with an average LTV of 39%. The wine-industry exposure was $76.7 million, or 4% of the total portfolio, of which $42.1 million is real estate secured, education was $67.4 million, or 3% of the total portfolio, of which $63.0 million is secured by real estate, and hospitality was $48.1 million, of which $45.3 million is secured by real estate. As of June 30, 2020, we had made $102.5 million in PPP loans to industries most impacted by the pandemic, the largest of which were in the medical and dental sector at $33.4 million, hospitality at $16.6 million, retail (mostly commercial real estate) at $16.3 million and education at $11.7 million. While our credit quality remains strong, with non-accrual loans representing only 0.08% of total loans, we considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded a $2.0 million provision for loan losses and $260 thousand provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments in the second quarter of 2020 versus $2.2 million and $102 thousand, respectively, in the prior quarter. SBA PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and did not contribute to the provisions. Total deposits increased $472.8 million in the second quarter to $2,779.9 million, primarily due to temporary increases in our deposits from SBA PPP borrowers. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 52% of total deposits in the second quarter compared to 49% in the prior quarter. The cost of average deposits decreased 12 basis points to 0.09% in the second quarter, compared to 0.21% in the first quarter of 2020. All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements. The total risk-based capital ratio for Bancorp was 15.8% at June 30, 2020, compared to 15.3% at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.1% at June 30, 2020, compared to 11.7% at March 31, 2020 (refer to footnote 3 on page 7 for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure). The decrease is related to the rise in total loans associated with SBA PPP loans. The Board of Directors has suspended its search for a Chief Executive Officer. Our current CEO, Russell A. Colombo, is committed to remaining in the job as long as needed. As announced on June 30, 2020, Timothy D. Myers was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bank of Marin. Mr. Myers will be responsible for the management of Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Wealth Management & Trust Services and Marketing. Also in June, the Bank hired Jake Nguyen, Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Regional Manager for the San Mateo Commercial Banking Office ("CBO"), which will open in the third quarter of 2020 to serve commercial banking clients in the Peninsula and South Bay regions. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share on July 17, 2020. This represents the 61st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Bank of Marin Bancorp. The dividend is payable on August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020. Loans and Credit Quality Loans increased by $266 million in the second quarter and totaled $2,110.2 million at June 30, 2020, primarily due to $298.9 million in SBA PPP loans. Non-PPP-related loan originations were $41.8 million and $71.6 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2020, compared to $42.2 million and $76.1 million for the same periods in 2019. Loan payoffs totaled $31.7 million in the second quarter and $83.4 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to $43.3 million and $69.3 million in the respective 2019 periods. These loan payoffs did not include $45.7 million and $16.8 million decreases in line utilization during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Loan payoffs in the second quarter, outside of home equity line of credit and consumer loan payoffs, consisted largely of loans refinanced by outside parties and payoffs with borrower cash. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had originated $298.9 million in SBA PPP loans to small businesses that needed funding to weather the economic downturn. We were able to assist 178 non-profit organizations that received $57.4 million, which helped protect payroll for over 6,000 of their employees. Notably, 73% of the PPP loans were for $150 thousand or less, and almost 90% were $350 thousand or less. Only 48 loans were one million dollars or greater, representing approximately 30% of the total balance. The Bank has provided payment relief for over 260 loans with balances exceeding $386 million. Of the loans on payment relief, almost 50% fell into pandemic-impacted industries, the largest being retail-related commercial real estate at $69.7 million, hotels and motels at $36.9 million, and education-related commercial real estate at $25.3 million. Over 90% of the payment relief loans are secured by real estate and have an average LTV of 45%, with the average LTVs being 43% for retail-related properties, 39% for hotels and motels, and 37% for education properties. Non-accrual loans totaled $1,587 thousand, or 0.08% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2020, compared to $1,632 thousand, or 0.09% at March 31, 2020, and $574 thousand, or 0.03% a year ago. Classified loans totaled $13.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $12.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $10.3 million at June 30, 2019. There were no loans classified doubtful at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, or June 30, 2019. Accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $83 thousand at June 30, 2020, compared to $1,315 thousand at March 31, 2020 and $343 thousand a year ago. In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act passed in March 2020, the Bank postponed the adoption of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard. Implementation may be delayed until the end of the national emergency or December 31, 2020, whichever occurs first. The Bank will be prepared to adopt CECL in the event that the national emergency ends prior to year-end. Had we adopted the CECL standard as of January 1, 2020, the increase to our allowance for loan losses would have ranged from 5% to 15% of the amount recorded as of December 31, 2019 based on economic forecasts at that time and not including the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic related impact. Under the existing incurred loss model we made certain adjustments to qualitative factors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily to account for the significant increase in the unemployment rate, and recorded a $2.0 million and $2.2 million loan loss provision in the second and first quarters of 2020, respectively. There was no provision for loan losses recorded in the first half of last year. Net charge-offs were $16 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net recoveries of $7 thousand for the prior quarter and $18 thousand in the second quarter a year ago. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans, including acquired loans and SBA-guaranteed PPP loans, was 0.99% at June 30, 2020, 1.02% at March 31, 2020, and 0.90% at June 30, 2019. Excluding $298.9 million in SBA PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans would have been 1.15% at June 30, 2020. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $397.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $156.3 million at March 31, 2020. The $241.4 million increase was primarily due to temporary increases in SBA PPP borrowers' deposit accounts. Effective March 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve reduced the reserve requirement ratios to zero percent in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in no restricted cash requirements as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Investments The investment securities portfolio decreased from $580.0 million at March 31, 2020 to $555.6 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily attributed to paydowns, maturities and calls of $21.3 million, and sales of $6.2 million, partially offset by purchases of $2.0 million. Deposits Total deposits were $2,779.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $2,307.1 million at March 31, 2020. The $472.8 million increase during the second quarter was primarily due to temporary increases in deposits from SBA PPP borrowers. The average cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2020 was 0.09%, a decrease of 12 basis points from the prior quarter, primarily attributed to lower interest rates impacting money market accounts. Earnings "Even in the strongest economic times, Bank of Marin continuously prepared for an eventual downturn. Given our conservative posture, we entered this environment from a position of strength,” said Tani Girton, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. “Our foundation of disciplined risk management enables us to adapt to challenges and continue to make necessary investments for the future, so we are confident about the long-term prospects for our customers and the Bank." Net interest income totaled $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $24.1 million in the prior quarter and $23.8 million a year ago. The $256 thousand increase from the prior quarter was primarily related to the recognition of $1.2 million in SBA PPP loan fees, $532 thousand interest on SBA PPP loans and lower deposit interest expense, largely offset by the full quarter impact of lower interest rates across all interest earning asset categories. The $586 thousand increase from the comparative quarter a year ago was reflective of the reasons mentioned above and higher average loan balances. Net interest income totaled $48.5 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to $47.6 million for the same period in 2019. The $859 thousand increase is attributable to the same drivers mentioned above. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% in the second quarter, 3.88% in the prior quarter, and 4.02% in the second quarter of 2019. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.70% in the first six months of 2020, compared to 4.03% for the same period in 2019. The decreases in tax-equivalent net interest margin were mostly attributed to the full quarter impact of lower interest rates. SBA PPP loans lowered 2020 net interest margin by 3 basis points in the second quarter, and 2 basis points in the first half. Non-interest income totaled $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, $3.1 million in the prior quarter, and $2.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease of $1.3 million from the prior quarter was due to fewer gains from the sale of investment securities, lower ATM fees and service charges on deposit accounts related to waivers in response to the pandemic, and lower deposit network fees. The $461 thousand decrease from the same quarter a year ago was due to lower ATM fees and service charges on deposit accounts and small decreases in most other non-interest income categories. Non-interest income increased $888 thousand to $4.9 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to $4.0 million in 2019, mostly attributable to higher gains on the sale of investment securities in the first half of 2020 and $283 thousand non-refundable costs for underwriting two new bank-owned life insurance policies purchased in the first quarter of 2019. Increases were partially offset by lower service charges and interchange fees in the first six months of 2020. Non-interest expense decreased $1.4 million to $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $15.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower salaries and benefits as the second quarter included $890 thousand in SBA PPP-related deferred loan origination costs. Additionally, the first quarter typically includes higher expenses such as the reset of 401K matching and payroll taxes, prior year bonus accrual true-ups, and stock-based compensation for participants meeting retirement eligibility criteria not present in the second quarter. These positive variances were partially offset by a $158 thousand increase in the provision for losses on off-balance sheet loan commitments. Non-interest expense decreased $775 thousand to $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to deferral of SBA PPP loan origination costs and lower data processing expenses due to our digital platform conversion, partially offset by the provision for losses on off-balance sheet loan commitments. Non-interest expense decreased $834 thousand to $29.6 million in the first half of 2020 from $30.4 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease was primarily associated with $890 thousand in SBA PPP-related deferred loan origination costs, decreases in expenses related to data processing costs due to the digital platform conversion, and lower FDIC deposit insurance expense. These positive variances were partially offset by the provision for losses on off-balance sheet loan commitments and higher occupancy and equipment costs. Share Repurchase Program In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the share repurchase program approved by the Board on January 24, 2020, was suspended on March 20, 2020. The program will be monitored with the opportunity to reinstitute when the Board deems appropriate. There were no share repurchases by Bancorp in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 92,664 shares repurchased totaling $3.2 million in the prior quarter, and 134,620 share repurchases totaling $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Earnings Call and Webcast Information Bank of Marin Bancorp will present its second quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin’s website at https://www.bankofmarin.com under “Investor Relations.” To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call. About Bank of Marin Bancorp Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $3.2 billion, Bank of Marin has 22 branches, 5 commercial banking offices and 1 loan production office located across 8 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the “Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com. Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, as amended), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by Bancorp, copies of which are available from Bancorp without charge. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. BANK OF MARIN BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Quarter-to-Date Net income $ 7,406 $ 7,228 $ 8,235 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.32 % Return on average equity 8.52 % 8.54 % 10.26 % Efficiency ratio 54.00 % 56.79 % 57.23 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 1 3.53 % 3.88 % 4.04 % Cost of deposits 0.09 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 16 $ (7) $ (18) Year-to-Date Net income $ 14,634 $ 15,714 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.07 $ 1.13 Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 8.53 % 9.90 % Efficiency ratio 55.42 % 58.91 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 1 3.70 % 4.03 % Cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.19 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 9 $ (14) At Period End Total assets $ 3,181,540 $ 2,697,738 $ 2,463,987 Loans: Commercial and industrial 2 $ 525,117 $ 264,405 $ 234,832 Real estate: Commercial owner-occupied 296,163 306,371 306,327 Commercial investor-owned 946,389 930,479 878,969 Construction 66,368 63,425 63,563 Home equity 112,911 116,968 125,968 Other residential 136,859 135,929 124,120 Installment and other consumer loans 26,394 26,283 31,100 Total loans $ 2,110,201 $ 1,843,860 $ 1,764,879 Non-performing loans: 3 Commercial and industrial $ — $ — $ 354 Real estate: Commercial investor-owned 907 $ 942 — Home equity 625 633 157 Installment and other consumer loans 55 57 63 Total non-accrual loans $ 1,587 $ 1,632 $ 574 Classified loans (graded substandard and doubtful) $ 13,545 $ 12,056 $ 10,251 Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 83 $ 1,315 $ 343 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.99 % 1.02 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 13.15x 11.57x 27.59x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Total deposits $ 2,779,866 $ 2,307,110 $ 2,102,040 Loan-to-deposit ratio 75.9 % 79.9 % 84.0 % Stockholders' equity $ 352,240 $ 345,940 $ 327,667 Book value per share $ 25.92 $ 25.50 $ 23.99 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 4 10.1 % 11.7 % 12.0 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 15.0 % 14.4 % 14.6 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Bancorp 15.8 % 15.3 % 15.2 % Full-time equivalent employees 295 296 293 1 Net interest income is annualized by dividing actual number of days in the period times 360 days. 2 Includes SBA PPP loans of $298.9 million at June 30, 2020. 3 Excludes accruing troubled-debt restructured loans of $10.3 million, $11.1 million and $11.7 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. 4 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is considered to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure of capital adequacy and is useful for investors to assess Bancorp's ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity includes common stock, retained earnings and unrealized gain on available for sale securities, net of tax, less goodwill and intangible assets of $34.4 million, $34.6 million and $35.3 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and intangible assets. BANK OF MARIN BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION At June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 (in thousands, except share data; unaudited) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 397,699 $ 156,274 $ 58,757 Investment securities Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 125,781 131,140 148,879 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost $411,047,

$431,519, and $368,712 at June 30, 2020, March 31,

2020, and June 30, 2019 respectively) 429,775 448,868 378,131 Total investment securities 555,556 580,008 527,010 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,868, $18,884

and $15,835 at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June

30, 2019 respectively 2,089,333 1,824,976 1,749,044 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,278 5,708 6,872 Goodwill 30,140 30,140 30,140 Core deposit intangible 4,258 4,471 5,128 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,090 22,225 12,515 Interest receivable and other assets 76,186 73,936 74,521 Total assets $ 3,181,540 $ 2,697,738 $ 2,463,987 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,442,849 $ 1,130,460 $ 1,056,655 Interest bearing Transaction accounts 146,811 137,802 121,232 Savings accounts 190,561 167,210 172,255 Money market accounts 904,163 776,271 647,592 Time accounts 95,482 95,367 104,306 Total deposits 2,779,866 2,307,110 2,102,040 Borrowings and other obligations 140 185 297 Subordinated debenture 2,743 2,725 2,674 Operating lease liabilities 24,574 23,726 14,332 Interest payable and other liabilities 21,977 18,052 16,977 Total liabilities 2,829,300 2,351,798 2,136,320 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value,

Authorized - 5,000,000 shares, none issued — — — Common stock, no par value,

Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding -

13,591,835, 13,565,969 and 13,659,143 at June 30, 2020,

March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively 128,633 127,684 132,151 Retained earnings 211,613 207,328 190,416 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 11,994 10,928 5,100 Total stockholders' equity 352,240 345,940 327,667 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,181,540 $ 2,697,738 $ 2,463,987 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 21,217 $ 20,887 $ 20,988 $ 42,104 $ 41,683 Interest on investment securities 3,741 4,165 3,763 7,906 7,860 Interest on federal funds sold and due from banks 39 332 190 371 329 Total interest income 24,997 25,384 24,941 50,381 49,872 Interest expense Interest on interest-bearing transaction accounts 39 66 91 105 168 Interest on savings accounts 17 16 17 33 35 Interest on money market accounts 383 971 787 1,354 1,551 Interest on time accounts 142 161 175 303 294 Interest on borrowings and other obligations 1 2 24 3 71 Interest on subordinated debenture 40 49 58 89 118 Total interest expense 622 1,265 1,152 1,887 2,237 Net interest income 24,375 24,119 23,789 48,494 47,635 Provision for loan losses 2,000 2,200 — 4,200 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,375 21,919 23,789 44,294 47,635 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 293 451 485 744 964 Wealth Management and Trust Services 421 504 473 925 911 Debit card interchange fees, net 308 360 414 668 794 Merchant interchange fees, net 47 73 87 120 174 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 234 275 235 509 175 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 146 208 193 354 389 Gains on sale of investment securities, net 115 800 61 915 55 Other income 249 449 326 698 583 Total non-interest income 1,813 3,120 2,274 4,933 4,045 Non-interest expense Salaries and related benefits 7,864 9,477 8,868 17,341 18,014 Occupancy and equipment 1,661 1,663 1,578 3,324 3,109 Depreciation and amortization 526 526 572 1,052 1,128 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 116 2 174 118 353 Data processing 829 786 1,004 1,615 2,019 Professional services 550 544 535 1,094 1,121 Directors' expense 175 174 187 349 366 Information technology 252 250 284 502 543 Amortization of core deposit intangible 213 213 221 426 443 Provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments 260 102 — 362 129 Other expense 1,695 1,732 1,493 3,427 3,219 Total non-interest expense 14,141 15,469 14,916 29,610 30,444 Income before provision for income taxes 10,047 9,570 11,147 19,617 21,236 Provision for income taxes 2,641 2,342 2,912 4,983 5,522 Net income $ 7,406 $ 7,228 $ 8,235 $ 14,634 $ 15,714 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 1.08 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 1.07 $ 1.13 Weighted average shares: Basic 13,514 13,525 13,655 13,519 13,696 Diluted 13,585 13,656 13,818 13,621 13,871 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 7,406 $ 7,228 $ 8,235 $ 14,634 $ 15,714 Other comprehensive income Change in net unrealized gains or losses on available-

for-sale securities included in net income 1,494 9,812 8,982 11,306 12,921 Reclassification adjustment for (gains) on available-for-

sale securities in net income (115) (800) (61) (915) (55) Amortization of net unrealized losses on securities

transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity 135 110 104 245 205 Other comprehensive income, before tax 1,514 9,122 9,025 10,636 13,071 Deferred tax expense 448 2,697 2,671 3,145 3,869 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,066 6,425 6,354 7,491 9,202 Total comprehensive income $ 8,472 $ 13,653 $ 14,589 $ 22,125 $ 24,916 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP AVERAGE STATEMENTS OF CONDITION AND ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in thousands; unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits with banks 1 $ 173,161 $ 39 0.09 % $ 99,362 $ 332 1.32 % $ 30,928 $ 190 2.43 % Investment securities 2, 3 550,483 3,886 2.82 % 556,897 4,266 3.06 % 567,813 3,844 2.71 % Loans 1, 3, 4 2,043,197 21,399 4.14 % 1,833,180 21,066 4.55 % 1,758,874 21,180 4.76 % Total interest-earning assets 1 2,766,841 25,324 3.62 % 2,489,439 25,664 4.08 % 2,357,615 25,214 4.23 % Cash and non-interest-bearing due from banks 37,680 40,844 34,437 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,543 5,939 7,108 Interest receivable and other assets, net 133,639 118,909 107,089 Total assets $ 2,943,703 $ 2,655,131 $ 2,506,249 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 142,778 $ 39 0.11 % $ 138,395 $ 66 0.19 % $ 124,620 $ 91 0.29 % Savings accounts 182,371 17 0.04 % 163,439 16 0.04 % 174,102 17 0.04 % Money market accounts 794,654 383 0.19 % 760,616 971 0.51 % 661,363 787 0.48 % Time accounts including CDARS 95,076 142 0.60 % 96,157 161 0.67 % 115,272 175 0.61 % Borrowings and other obligations 1 156 1 2.62 % 358 2 1.81 % 3,608 24 2.59 % Subordinated debenture 1 2,733 40 5.73 % 2,715 49 7.19 % 2,664 58 8.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,217,768 622 0.21 % 1,161,680 1,265 0.44 % 1,081,629 1,152 0.43 % Demand accounts 1,332,986 1,119,975 1,073,909 Interest payable and other liabilities 43,255 33,045 28,621 Stockholders' equity 349,694 340,431 322,090 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 2,943,703 $ 2,655,131 $ 2,506,249 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin 1 $ 24,702 3.53 % $ 24,399 3.88 % $ 24,062 4.02 % Reported net interest income/margin 1 $ 24,375 3.49 % $ 24,119 3.83 % $ 23,789 3.98 % Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread 3.41 % 3.64 % 3.80 % Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in thousands; unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits with banks 1 $ 136,261 $ 371 0.54 % $ 26,832 $ 329 2.44 % Investment securities 2, 3 553,690 8,151 2.94 % 593,545 8,034 2.71 % Loans 1, 3, 4 1,938,189 42,465 4.33 % 1,757,602 42,067 4.76 % Total interest-earning assets 1 2,628,140 50,987 3.84 % 2,377,979 50,430 4.22 % Cash and non-interest-bearing due from banks 39,262 32,702 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,741 7,308 Interest receivable and other assets, net 126,274 105,894 Total assets $ 2,799,417 $ 2,523,883 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 140,587 $ 105 0.15 % $ 126,168 $ 168 0.27 % Savings accounts 172,905 33 0.04 % 177,211 35 0.04 % Money market accounts 777,635 1,354 0.35 % 667,218 1,551 0.47 % Time accounts including CDARS 95,616 303 0.64 % 114,336 294 0.52 % Borrowings and other obligations 1 257 3 2.06 % 5,500 71 2.56 % Subordinated debenture 1 2,724 89 6.46 % 2,655 118 8.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,189,724 1,887 0.32 % 1,093,088 2,237 0.41 % Demand accounts 1,226,481 1,080,392 Interest payable and other liabilities 38,150 30,383 Stockholders' equity 345,062 320,020 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 2,799,417 $ 2,523,883 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin 1 $ 49,100 3.70 % $ 48,193 4.03 % Reported net interest income/margin 1 $ 48,494 3.65 % $ 47,635 3.98 % Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread 3.52 % 3.81 % 1 Interest income/expense is divided by actual number of days in the period times 360 days to correspond to stated interest rate terms, where applicable. 2 Yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost balances rather than fair value, as changes in fair value are reflected as a component of stockholders' equity. Investment security interest is earned on 30/360 day basis monthly. 3 Yields and interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the Federal statutory rate of 21 percent in 2020 and 2019. 4 Average balances on loans outstanding include non-performing loans. The amortized portion of net loan origination fees is included in interest income on loans, representing an adjustment to the yield. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005129/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news on BANK OF MARIN BANCORP 08:03a BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $7.4 Million BU 07/15 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : half-yearly earnings release 07/13 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP TO WEBCAST Q2 : 30 a.m. PT PU 07/02 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib.. AQ 07/02 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP TO WEBCAST Q2 : 30 a.m. PT BU 07/01 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta.. AQ 06/30 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Timothy D. Myers Named Executive Vice President and Chie.. BU 05/18 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for.. AQ 05/08 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit.. AQ 05/05 BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : 2020 D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Virtual Confer.. PU