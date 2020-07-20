Bank of Marin Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $7.4 Million
Holds Dividend Steady at 23 Cents Per Share
Bank of Marin Bancorp, "Bancorp" (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, "Bank," announced earnings of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.53 in the prior quarter and $0.60 in the same quarter last year. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 totaled $14.6 million compared to $15.7 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.07 and $1.13 in the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Net income included the positive pretax impact of $1.7 million in interest income and accreted processing fees, net of amortized loan origination costs, related to Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which contributed $0.09 to diluted earnings per share in the second quarter and first six months of 2020. A $2.0 million provision for loan losses negatively impacted diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.11 in the second quarter. Year-to-date provisions of $4.2 million reduced EPS by $0.23 in the first half of 2020.
The Bank has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in a number of ways, funding over $300 million in SBA PPP loans to over 1,800 small businesses, reaching nearly 28,000 employees in our markets, while also accommodating loan payment relief requests for over 260 loans with balances exceeding $386 million, lowering interest rate floors on commercial Prime Rate loans, waiving ATM and overdraft fees, and cancelling early withdrawal penalties for certificates of deposit when allowed by law.
"Though the pandemic created sudden and substantial financial hardship for many, our sound underwriting and strong capital and liquidity positions enabled us to efficiently help businesses access resources like the Paycheck Protection Program," said Russell A. Colombo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our more than 30-year history of consistently strong performance is proof of our ability to navigate through economic downturns and emerge ready to grow along with our customers. We will continue to work together now to ensure they bridge the gap to recovery.”
Bancorp provided the following highlights from the second quarter of 2020:
Loans totaled $2,110.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $1,843.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $266 million, primarily due to SBA PPP loans, which totaled $298.9 million or 14% of loan balances at June 30, 2020.
In the first quarter of 2020, with the onset of the pandemic, we identified industries within our loan portfolio that could be most impacted by the pandemic, including retail, transportation and energy, medical and dental, hospitality, health clubs and movie theaters, private schools, and the wine industry. Not including SBA PPP loans, exposure to these segments totaled $429.8 million at June 30, 2020, or 20% of the loan portfolio, $365.7 million (or 85%) of which was real estate secured with an average loan-to-value ratio ("LTV") of 38%. The greatest exposure was related to retail businesses and retail-related commercial real estate at $198.0 million or 9% of the total portfolio, $184.8 million of which is secured by commercial real estate with an average LTV of 39%. The wine-industry exposure was $76.7 million, or 4% of the total portfolio, of which $42.1 million is real estate secured, education was $67.4 million, or 3% of the total portfolio, of which $63.0 million is secured by real estate, and hospitality was $48.1 million, of which $45.3 million is secured by real estate.
As of June 30, 2020, we had made $102.5 million in PPP loans to industries most impacted by the pandemic, the largest of which were in the medical and dental sector at $33.4 million, hospitality at $16.6 million, retail (mostly commercial real estate) at $16.3 million and education at $11.7 million.
While our credit quality remains strong, with non-accrual loans representing only 0.08% of total loans, we considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded a $2.0 million provision for loan losses and $260 thousand provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments in the second quarter of 2020 versus $2.2 million and $102 thousand, respectively, in the prior quarter. SBA PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and did not contribute to the provisions.
Total deposits increased $472.8 million in the second quarter to $2,779.9 million, primarily due to temporary increases in our deposits from SBA PPP borrowers. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 52% of total deposits in the second quarter compared to 49% in the prior quarter. The cost of average deposits decreased 12 basis points to 0.09% in the second quarter, compared to 0.21% in the first quarter of 2020.
All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements. The total risk-based capital ratio for Bancorp was 15.8% at June 30, 2020, compared to 15.3% at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.1% at June 30, 2020, compared to 11.7% at March 31, 2020 (refer to footnote 3 on page 7 for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure). The decrease is related to the rise in total loans associated with SBA PPP loans.
The Board of Directors has suspended its search for a Chief Executive Officer. Our current CEO, Russell A. Colombo, is committed to remaining in the job as long as needed.
As announced on June 30, 2020, Timothy D. Myers was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bank of Marin. Mr. Myers will be responsible for the management of Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Wealth Management & Trust Services and Marketing.
Also in June, the Bank hired Jake Nguyen, Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Regional Manager for the San Mateo Commercial Banking Office ("CBO"), which will open in the third quarter of 2020 to serve commercial banking clients in the Peninsula and South Bay regions.
The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share on July 17, 2020. This represents the 61st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Bank of Marin Bancorp. The dividend is payable on August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020.
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans increased by $266 million in the second quarter and totaled $2,110.2 million at June 30, 2020, primarily due to $298.9 million in SBA PPP loans. Non-PPP-related loan originations were $41.8 million and $71.6 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2020, compared to $42.2 million and $76.1 million for the same periods in 2019. Loan payoffs totaled $31.7 million in the second quarter and $83.4 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to $43.3 million and $69.3 million in the respective 2019 periods. These loan payoffs did not include $45.7 million and $16.8 million decreases in line utilization during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Loan payoffs in the second quarter, outside of home equity line of credit and consumer loan payoffs, consisted largely of loans refinanced by outside parties and payoffs with borrower cash.
As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had originated $298.9 million in SBA PPP loans to small businesses that needed funding to weather the economic downturn. We were able to assist 178 non-profit organizations that received $57.4 million, which helped protect payroll for over 6,000 of their employees. Notably, 73% of the PPP loans were for $150 thousand or less, and almost 90% were $350 thousand or less. Only 48 loans were one million dollars or greater, representing approximately 30% of the total balance.
The Bank has provided payment relief for over 260 loans with balances exceeding $386 million. Of the loans on payment relief, almost 50% fell into pandemic-impacted industries, the largest being retail-related commercial real estate at $69.7 million, hotels and motels at $36.9 million, and education-related commercial real estate at $25.3 million. Over 90% of the payment relief loans are secured by real estate and have an average LTV of 45%, with the average LTVs being 43% for retail-related properties, 39% for hotels and motels, and 37% for education properties.
Non-accrual loans totaled $1,587 thousand, or 0.08% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2020, compared to $1,632 thousand, or 0.09% at March 31, 2020, and $574 thousand, or 0.03% a year ago. Classified loans totaled $13.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $12.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $10.3 million at June 30, 2019. There were no loans classified doubtful at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, or June 30, 2019. Accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $83 thousand at June 30, 2020, compared to $1,315 thousand at March 31, 2020 and $343 thousand a year ago.
In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act passed in March 2020, the Bank postponed the adoption of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard. Implementation may be delayed until the end of the national emergency or December 31, 2020, whichever occurs first. The Bank will be prepared to adopt CECL in the event that the national emergency ends prior to year-end. Had we adopted the CECL standard as of January 1, 2020, the increase to our allowance for loan losses would have ranged from 5% to 15% of the amount recorded as of December 31, 2019 based on economic forecasts at that time and not including the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic related impact.
Under the existing incurred loss model we made certain adjustments to qualitative factors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily to account for the significant increase in the unemployment rate, and recorded a $2.0 million and $2.2 million loan loss provision in the second and first quarters of 2020, respectively. There was no provision for loan losses recorded in the first half of last year. Net charge-offs were $16 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net recoveries of $7 thousand for the prior quarter and $18 thousand in the second quarter a year ago. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans, including acquired loans and SBA-guaranteed PPP loans, was 0.99% at June 30, 2020, 1.02% at March 31, 2020, and 0.90% at June 30, 2019. Excluding $298.9 million in SBA PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans would have been 1.15% at June 30, 2020.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $397.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $156.3 million at March 31, 2020. The $241.4 million increase was primarily due to temporary increases in SBA PPP borrowers' deposit accounts. Effective March 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve reduced the reserve requirement ratios to zero percent in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in no restricted cash requirements as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
Investments
The investment securities portfolio decreased from $580.0 million at March 31, 2020 to $555.6 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily attributed to paydowns, maturities and calls of $21.3 million, and sales of $6.2 million, partially offset by purchases of $2.0 million.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2,779.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $2,307.1 million at March 31, 2020. The $472.8 million increase during the second quarter was primarily due to temporary increases in deposits from SBA PPP borrowers. The average cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2020 was 0.09%, a decrease of 12 basis points from the prior quarter, primarily attributed to lower interest rates impacting money market accounts.
Earnings
"Even in the strongest economic times, Bank of Marin continuously prepared for an eventual downturn. Given our conservative posture, we entered this environment from a position of strength,” said Tani Girton, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. “Our foundation of disciplined risk management enables us to adapt to challenges and continue to make necessary investments for the future, so we are confident about the long-term prospects for our customers and the Bank."
Net interest income totaled $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $24.1 million in the prior quarter and $23.8 million a year ago. The $256 thousand increase from the prior quarter was primarily related to the recognition of $1.2 million in SBA PPP loan fees, $532 thousand interest on SBA PPP loans and lower deposit interest expense, largely offset by the full quarter impact of lower interest rates across all interest earning asset categories. The $586 thousand increase from the comparative quarter a year ago was reflective of the reasons mentioned above and higher average loan balances.
Net interest income totaled $48.5 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to $47.6 million for the same period in 2019. The $859 thousand increase is attributable to the same drivers mentioned above.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% in the second quarter, 3.88% in the prior quarter, and 4.02% in the second quarter of 2019. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.70% in the first six months of 2020, compared to 4.03% for the same period in 2019. The decreases in tax-equivalent net interest margin were mostly attributed to the full quarter impact of lower interest rates. SBA PPP loans lowered 2020 net interest margin by 3 basis points in the second quarter, and 2 basis points in the first half.
Non-interest income totaled $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, $3.1 million in the prior quarter, and $2.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease of $1.3 million from the prior quarter was due to fewer gains from the sale of investment securities, lower ATM fees and service charges on deposit accounts related to waivers in response to the pandemic, and lower deposit network fees. The $461 thousand decrease from the same quarter a year ago was due to lower ATM fees and service charges on deposit accounts and small decreases in most other non-interest income categories.
Non-interest income increased $888 thousand to $4.9 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to $4.0 million in 2019, mostly attributable to higher gains on the sale of investment securities in the first half of 2020 and $283 thousand non-refundable costs for underwriting two new bank-owned life insurance policies purchased in the first quarter of 2019. Increases were partially offset by lower service charges and interchange fees in the first six months of 2020.
Non-interest expense decreased $1.4 million to $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $15.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower salaries and benefits as the second quarter included $890 thousand in SBA PPP-related deferred loan origination costs. Additionally, the first quarter typically includes higher expenses such as the reset of 401K matching and payroll taxes, prior year bonus accrual true-ups, and stock-based compensation for participants meeting retirement eligibility criteria not present in the second quarter. These positive variances were partially offset by a $158 thousand increase in the provision for losses on off-balance sheet loan commitments.
Non-interest expense decreased $775 thousand to $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to deferral of SBA PPP loan origination costs and lower data processing expenses due to our digital platform conversion, partially offset by the provision for losses on off-balance sheet loan commitments.
Non-interest expense decreased $834 thousand to $29.6 million in the first half of 2020 from $30.4 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease was primarily associated with $890 thousand in SBA PPP-related deferred loan origination costs, decreases in expenses related to data processing costs due to the digital platform conversion, and lower FDIC deposit insurance expense. These positive variances were partially offset by the provision for losses on off-balance sheet loan commitments and higher occupancy and equipment costs.
Share Repurchase Program
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the share repurchase program approved by the Board on January 24, 2020, was suspended on March 20, 2020. The program will be monitored with the opportunity to reinstitute when the Board deems appropriate. There were no share repurchases by Bancorp in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 92,664 shares repurchased totaling $3.2 million in the prior quarter, and 134,620 share repurchases totaling $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
June 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Quarter-to-Date
Net income
$
7,406
$
7,228
$
8,235
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.55
$
0.53
$
0.60
Return on average assets
1.01
%
1.09
%
1.32
%
Return on average equity
8.52
%
8.54
%
10.26
%
Efficiency ratio
54.00
%
56.79
%
57.23
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 1
3.53
%
3.88
%
4.04
%
Cost of deposits
0.09
%
0.21
%
0.20
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
16
$
(7)
$
(18)
Year-to-Date
Net income
$
14,634
$
15,714
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.07
$
1.13
Return on average assets
1.05
%
1.26
%
Return on average equity
8.53
%
9.90
%
Efficiency ratio
55.42
%
58.91
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 1
3.70
%
4.03
%
Cost of deposits
0.15
%
0.19
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
9
$
(14)
At Period End
Total assets
$
3,181,540
$
2,697,738
$
2,463,987
Loans:
Commercial and industrial 2
$
525,117
$
264,405
$
234,832
Real estate:
Commercial owner-occupied
296,163
306,371
306,327
Commercial investor-owned
946,389
930,479
878,969
Construction
66,368
63,425
63,563
Home equity
112,911
116,968
125,968
Other residential
136,859
135,929
124,120
Installment and other consumer loans
26,394
26,283
31,100
Total loans
$
2,110,201
$
1,843,860
$
1,764,879
Non-performing loans: 3
Commercial and industrial
$
—
$
—
$
354
Real estate:
Commercial investor-owned
907
$
942
—
Home equity
625
633
157
Installment and other consumer loans
55
57
63
Total non-accrual loans
$
1,587
$
1,632
$
574
Classified loans (graded substandard and doubtful)
$
13,545
$
12,056
$
10,251
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
83
$
1,315
$
343
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.99
%
1.02
%
0.90
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
13.15x
11.57x
27.59x
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.03
%
Total deposits
$
2,779,866
$
2,307,110
$
2,102,040
Loan-to-deposit ratio
75.9
%
79.9
%
84.0
%
Stockholders' equity
$
352,240
$
345,940
$
327,667
Book value per share
$
25.92
$
25.50
$
23.99
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 4
10.1
%
11.7
%
12.0
%
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank
15.0
%
14.4
%
14.6
%
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bancorp
15.8
%
15.3
%
15.2
%
Full-time equivalent employees
295
296
293
1 Net interest income is annualized by dividing actual number of days in the period times 360 days.
2 Includes SBA PPP loans of $298.9 million at June 30, 2020.
3 Excludes accruing troubled-debt restructured loans of $10.3 million, $11.1 million and $11.7 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
4 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is considered to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure of capital adequacy and is useful for investors to assess Bancorp's ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity includes common stock, retained earnings and unrealized gain on available for sale securities, net of tax, less goodwill and intangible assets of $34.4 million, $34.6 million and $35.3 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and intangible assets.
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
At June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
(in thousands, except share data; unaudited)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
397,699
$
156,274
$
58,757
Investment securities
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
125,781
131,140
148,879
Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost $411,047,
$431,519, and $368,712 at June 30, 2020, March 31,
2020, and June 30, 2019 respectively)
429,775
448,868
378,131
Total investment securities
555,556
580,008
527,010
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,868, $18,884
and $15,835 at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June
30, 2019 respectively
2,089,333
1,824,976
1,749,044
Bank premises and equipment, net
5,278
5,708
6,872
Goodwill
30,140
30,140
30,140
Core deposit intangible
4,258
4,471
5,128
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,090
22,225
12,515
Interest receivable and other assets
76,186
73,936
74,521
Total assets
$
3,181,540
$
2,697,738
$
2,463,987
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
1,442,849
$
1,130,460
$
1,056,655
Interest bearing
Transaction accounts
146,811
137,802
121,232
Savings accounts
190,561
167,210
172,255
Money market accounts
904,163
776,271
647,592
Time accounts
95,482
95,367
104,306
Total deposits
2,779,866
2,307,110
2,102,040
Borrowings and other obligations
140
185
297
Subordinated debenture
2,743
2,725
2,674
Operating lease liabilities
24,574
23,726
14,332
Interest payable and other liabilities
21,977
18,052
16,977
Total liabilities
2,829,300
2,351,798
2,136,320
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value,
Authorized - 5,000,000 shares, none issued
—
—
—
Common stock, no par value,
Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding -
13,591,835, 13,565,969 and 13,659,143 at June 30, 2020,
March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively
128,633
127,684
132,151
Retained earnings
211,613
207,328
190,416
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
11,994
10,928
5,100
Total stockholders' equity
352,240
345,940
327,667
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,181,540
$
2,697,738
$
2,463,987
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
21,217
$
20,887
$
20,988
$
42,104
$
41,683
Interest on investment securities
3,741
4,165
3,763
7,906
7,860
Interest on federal funds sold and due from banks
39
332
190
371
329
Total interest income
24,997
25,384
24,941
50,381
49,872
Interest expense
Interest on interest-bearing transaction accounts
39
66
91
105
168
Interest on savings accounts
17
16
17
33
35
Interest on money market accounts
383
971
787
1,354
1,551
Interest on time accounts
142
161
175
303
294
Interest on borrowings and other obligations
1
2
24
3
71
Interest on subordinated debenture
40
49
58
89
118
Total interest expense
622
1,265
1,152
1,887
2,237
Net interest income
24,375
24,119
23,789
48,494
47,635
Provision for loan losses
2,000
2,200
—
4,200
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,375
21,919
23,789
44,294
47,635
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
293
451
485
744
964
Wealth Management and Trust Services
421
504
473
925
911
Debit card interchange fees, net
308
360
414
668
794
Merchant interchange fees, net
47
73
87
120
174
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
234
275
235
509
175
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
146
208
193
354
389
Gains on sale of investment securities, net
115
800
61
915
55
Other income
249
449
326
698
583
Total non-interest income
1,813
3,120
2,274
4,933
4,045
Non-interest expense
Salaries and related benefits
7,864
9,477
8,868
17,341
18,014
Occupancy and equipment
1,661
1,663
1,578
3,324
3,109
Depreciation and amortization
526
526
572
1,052
1,128
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance
116
2
174
118
353
Data processing
829
786
1,004
1,615
2,019
Professional services
550
544
535
1,094
1,121
Directors' expense
175
174
187
349
366
Information technology
252
250
284
502
543
Amortization of core deposit intangible
213
213
221
426
443
Provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments
260
102
—
362
129
Other expense
1,695
1,732
1,493
3,427
3,219
Total non-interest expense
14,141
15,469
14,916
29,610
30,444
Income before provision for income taxes
10,047
9,570
11,147
19,617
21,236
Provision for income taxes
2,641
2,342
2,912
4,983
5,522
Net income
$
7,406
$
7,228
$
8,235
$
14,634
$
15,714
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.55
$
0.53
$
0.60
$
1.08
$
1.15
Diluted
$
0.55
$
0.53
$
0.60
$
1.07
$
1.13
Weighted average shares:
Basic
13,514
13,525
13,655
13,519
13,696
Diluted
13,585
13,656
13,818
13,621
13,871
Comprehensive income:
Net income
$
7,406
$
7,228
$
8,235
$
14,634
$
15,714
Other comprehensive income
Change in net unrealized gains or losses on available-
for-sale securities included in net income
1,494
9,812
8,982
11,306
12,921
Reclassification adjustment for (gains) on available-for-
sale securities in net income
(115)
(800)
(61)
(915)
(55)
Amortization of net unrealized losses on securities
transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity
135
110
104
245
205
Other comprehensive income, before tax
1,514
9,122
9,025
10,636
13,071
Deferred tax expense
448
2,697
2,671
3,145
3,869
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
1,066
6,425
6,354
7,491
9,202
Total comprehensive income
$
8,472
$
13,653
$
14,589
$
22,125
$
24,916
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
AVERAGE STATEMENTS OF CONDITION AND ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(in thousands; unaudited)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with banks 1
$
173,161
$
39
0.09
%
$
99,362
$
332
1.32
%
$
30,928
$
190
2.43
%
Investment securities 2, 3
550,483
3,886
2.82
%
556,897
4,266
3.06
%
567,813
3,844
2.71
%
Loans 1, 3, 4
2,043,197
21,399
4.14
%
1,833,180
21,066
4.55
%
1,758,874
21,180
4.76
%
Total interest-earning assets 1
2,766,841
25,324
3.62
%
2,489,439
25,664
4.08
%
2,357,615
25,214
4.23
%
Cash and non-interest-bearing due from banks
37,680
40,844
34,437
Bank premises and equipment, net
5,543
5,939
7,108
Interest receivable and other assets, net
133,639
118,909
107,089
Total assets
$
2,943,703
$
2,655,131
$
2,506,249
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
142,778
$
39
0.11
%
$
138,395
$
66
0.19
%
$
124,620
$
91
0.29
%
Savings accounts
182,371
17
0.04
%
163,439
16
0.04
%
174,102
17
0.04
%
Money market accounts
794,654
383
0.19
%
760,616
971
0.51
%
661,363
787
0.48
%
Time accounts including CDARS
95,076
142
0.60
%
96,157
161
0.67
%
115,272
175
0.61
%
Borrowings and other obligations 1
156
1
2.62
%
358
2
1.81
%
3,608
24
2.59
%
Subordinated debenture 1
2,733
40
5.73
%
2,715
49
7.19
%
2,664
58
8.69
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,217,768
622
0.21
%
1,161,680
1,265
0.44
%
1,081,629
1,152
0.43
%
Demand accounts
1,332,986
1,119,975
1,073,909
Interest payable and other liabilities
43,255
33,045
28,621
Stockholders' equity
349,694
340,431
322,090
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
2,943,703
$
2,655,131
$
2,506,249
Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin 1
$
24,702
3.53
%
$
24,399
3.88
%
$
24,062
4.02
%
Reported net interest income/margin 1
$
24,375
3.49
%
$
24,119
3.83
%
$
23,789
3.98
%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread
3.41
%
3.64
%
3.80
%
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(in thousands; unaudited)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with banks 1
$
136,261
$
371
0.54
%
$
26,832
$
329
2.44
%
Investment securities 2, 3
553,690
8,151
2.94
%
593,545
8,034
2.71
%
Loans 1, 3, 4
1,938,189
42,465
4.33
%
1,757,602
42,067
4.76
%
Total interest-earning assets 1
2,628,140
50,987
3.84
%
2,377,979
50,430
4.22
%
Cash and non-interest-bearing due from banks
39,262
32,702
Bank premises and equipment, net
5,741
7,308
Interest receivable and other assets, net
126,274
105,894
Total assets
$
2,799,417
$
2,523,883
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
140,587
$
105
0.15
%
$
126,168
$
168
0.27
%
Savings accounts
172,905
33
0.04
%
177,211
35
0.04
%
Money market accounts
777,635
1,354
0.35
%
667,218
1,551
0.47
%
Time accounts including CDARS
95,616
303
0.64
%
114,336
294
0.52
%
Borrowings and other obligations 1
257
3
2.06
%
5,500
71
2.56
%
Subordinated debenture 1
2,724
89
6.46
%
2,655
118
8.87
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,189,724
1,887
0.32
%
1,093,088
2,237
0.41
%
Demand accounts
1,226,481
1,080,392
Interest payable and other liabilities
38,150
30,383
Stockholders' equity
345,062
320,020
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
2,799,417
$
2,523,883
Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin 1
$
49,100
3.70
%
$
48,193
4.03
%
Reported net interest income/margin 1
$
48,494
3.65
%
$
47,635
3.98
%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread
3.52
%
3.81
%
1 Interest income/expense is divided by actual number of days in the period times 360 days to correspond to stated interest rate terms, where applicable.
2 Yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost balances rather than fair value, as changes in fair value are reflected as a component of stockholders' equity. Investment security interest is earned on 30/360 day basis monthly.
3 Yields and interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the Federal statutory rate of 21 percent in 2020 and 2019.
4 Average balances on loans outstanding include non-performing loans. The amortized portion of net loan origination fees is included in interest income on loans, representing an adjustment to the yield.