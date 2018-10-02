Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bank of Marin Bancorp    BMRC

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (BMRC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 06:53:03 pm
82.595 USD   -0.20%
12:03pBANK OF MARIN B : 30 a.m. PT
BU
08/02BANK OF MARIN B : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/24BANK OF MARIN B : to Participate in the KBW Community Bank Investor ..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q3 Earnings Monday, October 22 at 8:30 a.m. PT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 12:03pm EDT

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) will present its third quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Bank of Marin’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell A. Colombo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tani Girton, who will discuss the highlights of the Bank’s fiscal third quarter, which ended September 30, 2018.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin’s website at https://www.bankofmarin.com under “Investor Relations.” To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $2.5 billion and 23 offices throughout San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties, Bank of Marin provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the “Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
12:32pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
12:03pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP TO WEBCAST Q3 : 30 a.m. PT
BU
08/07BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/02BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/24BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : to Participate in the KBW Community Bank Investor Confer..
BU
07/23BANK OF MARIN : earnings rise in 2nd quarter
AQ
07/23BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
07/23BANK OF MARIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $7.9 Million; Increas..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Bank of Marin (BMRC) Presents At Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Nineteenth Annual C.. 
07/3034 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 23-27, 2018 (Part 1: Financials) 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/2619 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
07/23Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) CEO Russ Colombo on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91,8 M
EBIT 2018 45,0 M
Net income 2018 30,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 18,82
P/E ratio 2019 17,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 579 M
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 87,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell A. Colombo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian M. Sobel Chairman
James S. Kimball Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James T. Burke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP21.71%579
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.57%195 900
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 457
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-3.51%57 432
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-9.55%52 797
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-15.65%45 388
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.