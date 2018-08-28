Bank of Montreal : Craig Broderick Appointed to Bank of Montreal Board of Directors

Log in
08/28/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal today announced the appointment of Craig Broderick, former Chief Risk Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Craig to the Board of Directors," said J. Robert S. Prichard, Chairman of the Board. "He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial services and deep expertise in risk management and he will be a terrific addition to our Board."

Mr. Broderick retired from Goldman Sachs in January, 2018 after 32 years, having served most recently as the firm's Chief Risk Officer from 2008-2018. He was a member of Goldman's Management Committee and chair or co-chair of Goldman's most senior risk committees. At the time of his retirement, Mr. Broderick was the longest serving chief risk officer on Wall Street among the major institutions.

Mr. Broderick holds a BA (Econ) from The College of William and Mary, in Virginia, and has been active with his alma mater including serving for eight years until 2017 as a Trustee, and as chair of its Investment Committee.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $765 billion as of July 31, 2018, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craig-broderick-appointed-to-bank-of-montreal-board-of-directors-300703226.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2018
