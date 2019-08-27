Bank of Montreal : 3Q Earnings Rose

By Anthony Shevlin

Bank of Montreal (BMO.T) on Tuesday reported a 1% rise in third-quarter profit.

The Toronto, Canada-based banking company earned a quarterly profit of 1.56 billion Canadian dollars ($1.17 billion), or C$2.34 a share, compared with C$1.54 billion, or C$2.31 a share, for the same period last year. Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported an adjusted profit of C$2.38 a share for the quarter, compared with C$2.36 last year.

Revenue rose to C$6.67 billion from C$5.79 billion.

Chief Executive Darryl White said "We remain committed to our strategic priorities, including our focus on improving efficiency, which was below 60% on an adjusted basis this quarter."

