BANK OF MONTREAL

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/26 04:00:00 pm
92.38 CAD   +0.41%
BANK OF MONTREAL : 3Q Earnings Rose
DJ
06:02aBank of Montreal profit falls short of estimates on higher provision for loan losses
RE
05:32aBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends
AQ
Bank of Montreal : 3Q Earnings Rose

08/27/2019 | 06:30am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Bank of Montreal (BMO.T) on Tuesday reported a 1% rise in third-quarter profit.

The Toronto, Canada-based banking company earned a quarterly profit of 1.56 billion Canadian dollars ($1.17 billion), or C$2.34 a share, compared with C$1.54 billion, or C$2.31 a share, for the same period last year. Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported an adjusted profit of C$2.38 a share for the quarter, compared with C$2.36 last year.

Revenue rose to C$6.67 billion from C$5.79 billion.

Chief Executive Darryl White said "We remain committed to our strategic priorities, including our focus on improving efficiency, which was below 60% on an adjusted basis this quarter."

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 075 M
EBIT 2019 8 862 M
Net income 2019 6 093 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 9,78x
P/E ratio 2020 9,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 59 025 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert S. Prichard Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Thomas E. Flynn Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL3.58%44 472
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.48%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.39%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 961
