Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Montreal    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/08 03:12:37 pm
101.89 CAD   -0.44%
03:03pBANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Increase to Preferred Share Issue
PU
09:02aBANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Preferred Share Issue
AQ
04/05S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Montreal : Announces Increase to Preferred Share Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

Bank of Montreal Announces Increase to Preferred Share Issue

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 8, 2019/CNW/ - Bank of Montreal(TSX, NYSE: BMO) today announced that, as a result of strong investor demand for its previously announced domestic public offering of Non-Cumulative 5-year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares Series 46 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the 'Preferred Shares Series 46'), the size of the offering has been increased to 14 million shares. The gross proceeds of the offering will now be $350 million. As announced earlier today, the offering will be underwritten on a bought deal basis by a syndicate led by BMO Capital Markets.

The anticipated closing date is April 17, 2019. The net proceeds from the offering will be used by the Bank for general banking purposes.

The Preferred Shares Series 46 and Preferred Shares Series 47 have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), and may not be offered, sold or delivered directly, or indirectly, in the United Statesabsent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such Preferred Shares Series 46 or Preferred Shares Series 47 in the United Statesor in any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770, Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Internet: www.bmo.com

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 19:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF MONTREAL
03:03pBANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Increase to Preferred Share Issue
PU
09:02aBANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Preferred Share Issue
AQ
04/05S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
AQ
04/04ALIZZ ISLAMIC BANK : s dynamic approach to digital risk
AQ
04/03BANK OF MONTREAL : MicroSectors™ launches Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ..
PU
04/02LOANS, MORTGAGE GROWTH MODERATING BU : Bmo ceo
AQ
03/29BANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Conversion Privilege of $500,000,000 Non-Cumulative..
AQ
03/20BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exch..
AQ
03/18BANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Quarterly Coupon Amount for the Dorsey Wright MLP I..
PR
03/18BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Harris / 1871 Innovation Program Expands Nationwide
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 657 M
EBIT 2019 8 755 M
Net income 2019 6 187 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
P/E ratio 2020 10,14
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,66x
Capitalization 65 339 M
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 110  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert S. Prichard Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Thomas E. Flynn Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL14.74%48 756
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.88%344 810
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.83%298 840
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%280 975
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%239 048
WELLS FARGO5.86%221 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About