Bank of Montreal

BANK OF MONTREAL (BMO)
News

Bank of Montreal : BMO Chief Risk Officer, Asset Management Head Set Retirements

10/10/2018

By Colin Kellaher

Bank of Montreal (BMO.T, BMO) on Wednesday said its chief risk officer and its head of asset management are retiring next year.

BMO said Surjit Rajpal, who has been chief risk officer since 2011, will retire at the end of January.

The bank said Pat Cronin, currently group head of capital markets, will succeed Mr. Rajpal as chief risk officer, effective Nov. 1, while Mr. Rajpal assumes an advisory role to assist with the transition.

BMO also said Gilles Ouellette, group head of asset management and vice chairman, international, plans to retire next year. The bank said Joanna Rotenberg, group head of wealth management, will take on the additional responsibility for global asset management in 2019.

BMO said Dan Barclay, currently co-head of global investment and corporate banking, will succeed Mr. Cronin as group head of capital markets, also effective Nov. 1.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 318 M
EBIT 2018 8 302 M
Net income 2018 5 263 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 13,26
P/E ratio 2019 11,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capitalization 67 577 M
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert S. Prichard Chairman
Jean-Michel R. Arès Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Thomas E. Flynn Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL4.96%52 217
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.09%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA2.54%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%274 546
WELLS FARGO-11.77%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%218 466
