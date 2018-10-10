Bank of Montreal : BMO Chief Risk Officer, Asset Management Head Set Retirements

By Colin Kellaher



Bank of Montreal (BMO.T, BMO) on Wednesday said its chief risk officer and its head of asset management are retiring next year.

BMO said Surjit Rajpal, who has been chief risk officer since 2011, will retire at the end of January.

The bank said Pat Cronin, currently group head of capital markets, will succeed Mr. Rajpal as chief risk officer, effective Nov. 1, while Mr. Rajpal assumes an advisory role to assist with the transition.

BMO also said Gilles Ouellette, group head of asset management and vice chairman, international, plans to retire next year. The bank said Joanna Rotenberg, group head of wealth management, will take on the additional responsibility for global asset management in 2019.

BMO said Dan Barclay, currently co-head of global investment and corporate banking, will succeed Mr. Cronin as group head of capital markets, also effective Nov. 1.

