Bank of Montreal : BMO Harris Bank Decreases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent

07/31/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019/CNW/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that it is decreasing its US$ prime lending rate from 5.50 percent to 5.25 percent, effective August 1, 2019.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$830 billion(as of April 30, 2019), and more than 45,000 employees.

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank

For further information: Media contacts: Megan Hammond, Chicago, Megan.Hammond@BMO.com, 312-461-2119, Internet: www.bmoharris.com

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 21:59:06 UTC
