Bank of Montreal : BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent

09/26/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 26, 2018/CNW/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 5 percent to 5.25 percent, effective September 27, 2018.

About BMO Harris Bank
BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the U.S. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, go to the company fact sheet. Banking products and services are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$765 billion(as of July 31, 2018), and more than 45,000 employees.

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank

For further information: Media contacts: Emily Penate, Chicago, Emily.Penate@bmo.com, (312) 461-7956, Internet: www.bmoharris.com

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 20:15:02 UTC
