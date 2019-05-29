Log in
BANK OF MONTREAL    BMO

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/28 04:00:00 pm
103.04 CAD   -0.46%
07:10aBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Reports 4Q Profit Rises
DJ
07:07aBANK OF MONTREAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:48aBANK OF MONTREAL : profit misses estimates on rise in expenses, provisions
RE
News 
News

Bank of Montreal : BMO Reports 4Q Profit Rises

05/29/2019 | 07:10am EDT

By Allison Prang and Kimberly Chin

Profit in the second quarter at Bank of Montreal (BMO.T) climbed 20% on higher revenue due to strength in its U.S. platform and in its North American commercial banking segment.

The Canada-based bank reported 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.1 billion) in earnings, compared with C$1.25 billion from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were C$2.26 a share, up from C$1.86 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting C$2.30 a share.

Adjusted earnings were C$2.30 a share, up from C$2.20 a share. BMO said the U.S. business contributed 35% to the company's adjusted earnings. Analysts were expecting C$2.33 a share.

Revenue rose 11% to C$6.21 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting C$5.72 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
