Bank of Montreal : BMO Reports 4Q Profit Rises

By Allison Prang and Kimberly Chin

Profit in the second quarter at Bank of Montreal (BMO.T) climbed 20% on higher revenue due to strength in its U.S. platform and in its North American commercial banking segment.

The Canada-based bank reported 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.1 billion) in earnings, compared with C$1.25 billion from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were C$2.26 a share, up from C$1.86 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting C$2.30 a share.

Adjusted earnings were C$2.30 a share, up from C$2.20 a share. BMO said the U.S. business contributed 35% to the company's adjusted earnings. Analysts were expecting C$2.33 a share.

Revenue rose 11% to C$6.21 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting C$5.72 billion.

