Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal : Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Host Panel Discussion on Economic Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs

03/01/2019 | 12:49pm EST

Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Host Panel Discussion on Economic Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs

TORONTO, March 1, 2019/CNW/ - Ahead of International Women's Day, BMO Financial Group will host a panel discussion on women, covering personal investing in the era of the gig economy, careers and financial and leadership advice for female entrepreneurs.

When

Tuesday March 5th, 2019: 10:00 - 11:00 AM ET

Check in begins at 9:30 AM ET

Where

First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Toronto
68th Floor, Walker Room

Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/bmocommunity

Who

Moderator:

Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management

Panelists:

Amy Dietz-Graham, Investment Advisor, BMO Nesbitt Burns

Sheri Griffiths, Regional Vice President Business Banking, BMO Financial Group

Niamh Kristufek, Head of U.S. Business Banking, BMO Harris Bank

Why

An opportunity for small business owners, journalists and writers/bloggers to ask questions and discover the gains women have made in becoming more economically empowered.

This event highlights BMO's commitment to economic empowerment for women across Canada and the U.S. In 2018, it announced $3 billion in capital would be available over three years for Canadian businesses owned by women, which will also create new jobs and strengthen communities. Additionally, BMO offers educational tools such as its website, www.bmoforwomen.com, and a podcast series, Her Money, Her Way, to help inform women on a wide array of relevant topics.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Contact for RSVP: Maria Gialedakis, Toronto, maria.gialedakis@bmo.com, (416) 867-4995

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 17:48:09 UTC
