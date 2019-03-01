Bank of Montreal : Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Host Panel Discussion on Economic Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs

An opportunity for small business owners, journalists and writers/bloggers to ask questions and discover the gains women have made in becoming more economically empowered.

This event highlights BMO's commitment to economic empowerment for women across Canada and the U.S. In 2018, it announced $3 billion in capital would be available over three years for Canadian businesses owned by women, which will also create new jobs and strengthen communities. Additionally, BMO offers educational tools such as its website, www.bmoforwomen.com , and a podcast series, Her Money, Her Way, to help inform women on a wide array of relevant topics.