Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Montreal    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Montreal : pays $38 million to settle U.S. SEC charges it hid conflicts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:51pm EDT
A Bank of Montreal logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Two units of Bank of Montreal agreed to pay about $38 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges they concealed conflicts of interests by failing to tell clients their money was often being invested in expensive, in-house funds.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said BMO Harris Financial Advisors and BMO Asset Management, both based in Chicago, will pay an $8.25 million civil fine plus $29.73 million of disgorgement and interest, with money used to compensate harmed investors.

"BMO advisers repeatedly put their own financial interests ahead of clients," C. Dabney O'Riordan, co-chief of the SEC enforcement division's asset management unit, said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for BMO said the bank was pleased to settle, and has improved its processes to identify, address and disclose conflicts of interest. The company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The SEC has long focused on conflicts of interest when financial advisers select mutual funds for clients, and brought many cases over alleged failures to disclose those conflicts.

According to the SEC, the BMO units failed to disclose that from July 2012 to March 2016, they invested about 50% of client assets in their retail Managed Asset Allocation Program in proprietary mutual funds.

The regulator said this resulted in higher management fees for BMO Asset Management, which managed the funds.

It also said BMO Harris Financial Advisors would invest client assets from the program in higher-cost share classes, when they were eligible for lower-cost share classes.

The program had $2.7 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2016, of which $1.4 billion were in proprietary funds, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

By Jonathan Stempel and Nichola Saminather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF MONTREAL
05:51pBANK OF MONTREAL : pays $38 million to settle U.S. SEC charges it hid conflicts
RE
05:05pBANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Conversion Privilege of $300,000,000 Non-Cumulative..
AQ
06:18aBANK OF MONTREAL : DBRS Confirms and Upgrades Ratings on Certain Tranches and Mu..
AQ
09/26BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Capital Markets to Donate C$1.6 Million Following Equity ..
AQ
09/26BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Advantaged Canadian Q-Model® Fund; BMO Advantaged U.S. Q-..
AQ
09/26BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Global Growth TACTIC™ Fund to be Wound Up
AQ
09/26BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Canadian Top 15 Small Cap TACTIC™ Fund and BMO U.S...
AQ
09/24BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Private Wealth Highlights Key Considerations for Business..
AQ
09/23BANK OF MONTREAL : Media Advisory - BMO Capital Markets Celebrates 15 Years of t..
AQ
09/23Gold Prices Rise on Fears of Economic Slowdown
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 22 985 M
EBIT 2019 8 808 M
Net income 2019 5 958 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,62x
Capitalization 62 376 M
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 101,67  CAD
Last Close Price 97,61  CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert S. Prichard Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Thomas E. Flynn Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL8.78%46 730
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.88%374 146
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.22%271 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%267 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.05%215 326
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group