BANK OF MONTREAL    BMO

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/26 04:00:00 pm
92.38 CAD   +0.41%
06:30aBANK OF MONTREAL : 3Q Earnings Rose
DJ
06:02aBank of Montreal profit falls short of estimates on higher provision for loan losses
RE
05:32aBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends
AQ
Bank of Montreal profit falls short of estimates on higher provision for loan losses

08/27/2019 | 06:02am EDT
A Bank of Montreal logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Bank of Montreal on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit below market expectations, hurt by higher loan loss provisions.

BMO set aside C$306 million for credit losses, up from C$186 million ($140.11 million), a year ago.

Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted higher loan loss provisions when they reported third-quarter results last week.

Net income at the bank's domestic personal and commercial banking unit rose 1% to C$648 million, while net income at its U.S. business climbed 1% to C$368 million.

Both units were hurt by higher expenses and provisions for credit losses.

Canada's fourth-largest lender said net income rose to C$1.56 billion, or C$2.34 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from C$1.54 billion, or C$2.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$2.38 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$2.49 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 0.41% 92.38 Delayed Quote.3.58%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.82% 100.85 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.29% 97.88 Delayed Quote.4.45%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 075 M
EBIT 2019 8 862 M
Net income 2019 6 093 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 9,78x
P/E ratio 2020 9,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 59 025 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 105,67  CAD
Last Close Price 92,38  CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert S. Prichard Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Thomas E. Flynn Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL3.58%44 472
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.48%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.39%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 961
