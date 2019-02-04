Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Montreal    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL (BMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canada faces calls to ease stiff mortgage stress test: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 12:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO - A house is demolished to make way for another condominium development in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main financial regulator is coming under increasing pressure from banks and mortgage industry lobbyists to ease a stress test designed to cut out risky lending, but the regulator is expected to hold off on changing the rules, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Proponents of a change say easing the terms of the test would alleviate a housing slowdown and stem the flow of borrowers being pushed toward loosely regulated private lenders but one source with direct knowledge of the matter said the regulator is reluctant to meddle with a test it introduced only 13 months ago.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada's main financial regulator, introduced rules last January requiring banks to test borrowers' ability to repay mortgages at an interest rate 200 basis points above their contracted rate.

The stress test was part of a range of measures, known as B-20, designed to ensure banks maintained vigilant mortgage underwriting standards at a time of red-hot housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal said he supports the principle of a stress test but believes it should be flexible and adjusted to account for interest rate moves and market conditions.

"It's not something that has to be set in stone. It should be more dynamic," he said. "You have to assess the damage to the housing market, whether that damage is too severe, and what other forces in the market are leading to slower growth."

However, since its introduction, markets have cooled, with sales falling in each of the last four months of 2018 and the average price of homes falling in the final three months.

That has led to calls to review the test, taking into account the impact of three interest rate hikes last year as well as other measures including foreign buyers' taxes in Toronto and Vancouver.

Asked if it would consider amending terms of the test, OSFI said it "monitors the environment on a continual basis and will make adjustments to its guidance when appropriate".

PRIVATE LENDERS GROW

Banks had initially supported B-20 believing it would help housing markets achieve a "soft landing", where prices stabilize, and lessen the risk of a housing bubble.

However, one senior banker, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said there was growing support for the test to be adjusted, possibly to 150 basis points, if interest rates keep rising. Money markets see about a 50 percent chance of another hike before year end.

Private lenders increased their market share by 50 percent last year in Toronto, Canada's biggest housing market. Economists estimate private lenders now account for around a tenth of Canada's C$1.5 trillion ($1.1 trillion) mortgage market.

Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs), which pool the funds of wealthy individuals, have helped drive that growth. The MICs are supervised by provincial regulators, rather than OSFI, and are not subject to the stress test.

Reuters reported in January that Canadian authorities had discussed measures to limit their growth, including subjecting them to the stress test rule. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said last week that option was not currently being considered.

Three sources with direct knowledge of discussions between OSFI, Canada's finance ministry, the Bank of Canada and Canada's federal housing agency told Reuters convincing provinces to apply the test had been viewed as a major obstacle.

Easing terms of the stress test would provide an alternative means of tempering private lenders' growth by enabling more borrowers to qualify for bank loans, some mortgage experts said.

Ron Alphonso, a Toronto-based mortgage broker who arranges private mortgages for borrowers facing eviction from their homes, said the stress test should be adjusted to take into account interest rate hikes.

"As the interest rates keep climbing up it doesn't make sense to keep the current B-20 rules in place," he said. "We shouldn't be penalizing people artificially."

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Matt Scuffham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 0.60% 96.4 Delayed Quote.7.57%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.17% 111.29 Delayed Quote.9.36%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.55% 100.59 Delayed Quote.7.14%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.70% 74.23 Delayed Quote.8.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF MONTREAL
12:58pCANADA FACES CALLS TO EASE STIFF MOR : sources
RE
01/31BANK OF MONTREAL : Global ETF Industry Set to Double in Next Five Years; Canadia..
AQ
01/31BANK OF MONTREAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/29BMO'S ANNUAL RRSP STUDY : National Attitude Shifts On Retirement As Average Amou..
AQ
01/25BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Investments Inc. Announces Proposed Fund Mergers
AQ
01/25BMO Global Asset Management ETFs and Mutual Funds Awarded for Outstanding Per..
AQ
01/24BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Harris Bank Supports Customers Affected by the Government..
PU
01/23BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Names Kristi Mitchem CEO of BMO Global Asset Management
DJ
01/23BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Announces Appointment of Kristi Mitchem as CEO, BMO Globa..
AQ
01/22/C O R R E C T I O N -- BMO Financial Group - Products and Services/
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 307 M
EBIT 2019 8 963 M
Net income 2019 6 049 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
P/E ratio 2020 9,69
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 61 337 M
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 109  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert S. Prichard Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Thomas E. Flynn Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL7.57%46 831
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.