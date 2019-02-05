Log in
Canadian regulators may review terms of mortgage stress test

02/05/2019 | 03:08pm EST

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada will consider changing the terms of a stress test designed to cut out risky mortgage lending if market conditions change, one of the country's top banking regulators said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada's main financial regulator, introduced rules last January requiring banks to test borrowers' ability to repay mortgages at an interest rate 200 basis points above their contracted rate.

Reuters reported on Monday that the regulator was coming under increasing pressure from banks and mortgage industry lobbyists to relax the requirements of the test but was holding off on changing the rules.

OSFI's Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Rogers said on Tuesday the regulator understood the need to monitor the effects of the stress test and of interest rate rises. The Bank of Canada has hiked rates three times since last January.

"If the risks change we'll respond to that," Rogers said in an interview. "We're always watching. We're looking for material changes from when we made the changes a year ago."

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 0.38% 97.12 Delayed Quote.8.44%
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.38% 74.48 Delayed Quote.9.08%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.57% 112.01 Delayed Quote.9.36%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.55% 101.09 Delayed Quote.7.14%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.26% 74.455 Delayed Quote.9.43%
