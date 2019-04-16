Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd    NTB   BMG0772R2087

BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD

(NTB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB)(BSX: NTB.BH) will release first quarter 2019 financial results in advance of market opening on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Butterfield executives will also host a conference call for investors to discuss first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Callers may access the conference call via the investor relations page of Butterfield's website at www.butterfieldgroup.com, or by dialing +1 (844) 855 9501 (toll-free) or +1 (412) 858 4603 (international). A replay of the call will be archived on the Butterfield website following the live call.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD &
04:32pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield to Announce First Quarter 2019 Finan..
BU
03/01BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
BU
01/17BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield to Announce Full Year and Fourth Qua..
BU
2018BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
2018BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : STEP NAMES BUTTERFIELD “TRUST COMPANY OF T..
PU
2018BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : Johnson Fistel Investigates The Bank of N..
PR
2018BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 548 M
EBIT 2019 223 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,75%
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
P/E ratio 2020 8,71
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,57x
Capitalization 2 049 M
Chart BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD
Duration : Period :
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,7 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Frumkin Chief Operating Officer
Michael L. Schrum Group Chief Financial Officer
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD20.26%2 049
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD5.00%194 008
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 063
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.32%53 180
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.04%50 182
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.17%49 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About