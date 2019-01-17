Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 19, 2019

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB)
(BSX: NTB.BH) will release full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial
results following the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday,
February 19, 2019.
Butterfield executives will also host a conference call for investors to
discuss full year and fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, February
20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Callers may access the conference call via
the investor relations page of Butterfield's website at www.butterfieldgroup.com,
or by dialing +1 (844) 855 9501 (toll-free) or +1 (412) 858 4603
(international). A replay of the call will be archived on the
Butterfield website following the live call.
About Butterfield:
Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in
Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the
Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking
operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the
United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking
services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for
individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management
services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and
custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both
banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and
Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we
offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking
and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the
New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange
(symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be
obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.
