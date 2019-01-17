Log in
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd    NTB   BMG0772R2087

BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/17 04:00:00 pm
33.98 USD   +2.69%
News 
News

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 19, 2019

0
01/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB) (BSX: NTB.BH) will release full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results following the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Butterfield executives will also host a conference call for investors to discuss full year and fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Callers may access the conference call via the investor relations page of Butterfield's website at www.butterfieldgroup.com, or by dialing +1 (844) 855 9501 (toll-free) or +1 (412) 858 4603 (international). A replay of the call will be archived on the Butterfield website following the live call.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 510 M
EBIT 2018 197 M
Net income 2018 194 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,67%
P/E ratio 2018 9,52
P/E ratio 2019 8,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 1 826 M
