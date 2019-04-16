Log in
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp.

04/16/2019 | 11:44am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. (BNY Trade) (Hamilton, Bermuda) and The Hamilton Insurance Corp. (Hamilton) (Melville, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect BNY Trade’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). In addition, the ratings also reflect Hamilton’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

Both BNY Trade and Hamilton are single-parent captives of their ultimate parent, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK], a leading global financial services company. In their roles as single-parent captives, both companies provide comprehensive reinsurance coverage and products to their parent.

BNY Trade’s rating reflects its steady growth in surplus driven by its consistent premium growth and favorable profitability over the past several years. Hamilton’s rating reflects its adequate liquidity and operating performance and the contribution that its consistent level of investment income has made to its growth in surplus. Both BNY Trade and Hamilton benefit from their parent’s robust, enterprise–wide policies and procedures in the areas of risk management, corporate governance, compliance and ethics.

A.M. Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
