BNY Mellon Wealth Management : Appoints David Ogburn as Senior Client Strategist in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, 2019, BNY Mellon Wealth Management appointed David Ogburn as a Senior Client Strategist in San Francisco, CA. David will report to Regional President Thomas Fickinger and will be focused on growing BNY Mellon Wealth Management's business in Northern California, devising wealth planning and business transition strategies for entrepreneurs and leading the Endowments and Foundations practice group for Northern California.

"We are pleased that David has joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in our Northern California region. He is an experienced executive who will help raise our profile in key areas and will play an integral role in our continued growth strategy. We are very excited to welcome him to the team," said Fickinger.

Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, David was most recently an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he was instrumental in developing and growing their business in Northern California. He has over 23 years of experience in the financial services industry, including serving in institutional-equity sales roles at global investment banks Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette and Credit Suisse, along with business development and investment management roles at Golub Group Investment Counsel, a registered investment advisor serving affluent families and institutions.

David holds a Bachelor of Science in Humanities and International Affairs from Georgetown University and an MBA, Finance/Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a veteran of the United States Navy, having served on active duty for six years. He currently serves on boards of several non-profit organizations, including the Salvation Army of San Francisco and the Northern California Planned Giving Council (NCPGC). He also serves on Finance and Investment Committees for St. Anthony Foundation and the Salvation Army Western Territory.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. In 2018, it was ranked the 11th largest U.S. Wealth Manager by Barron's. It has $253 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2019, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact: Michael Brady, (617) 722-7263, michael.brady@bnymellon.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-appoints-david-ogburn-as-senior-client-strategist-in-san-francisco-300862974.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management