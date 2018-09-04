BNY Mellon Wealth Management : Names Dileep Surapaneni as Senior Wealth Director in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Dileep Surapaneni as Senior Wealth Director based in Menlo Park, CA. Surapaneni will report to Regional President Thomas Fickinger and will be focused on BNY Mellon Wealth Management's business development, concentrating on multijurisdiction individuals, founders and business transition strategies.

"We are pleased that Dileep has joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in our Northern California region. His industry knowledge, business development experience and client focus will play an integral role in our continued growth strategy. We are very excited to welcome him to the team," said Fickinger.

Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Surapaneni was a Vice President, Private Client Advisor at U.S. Trust, where he was instrumental in developing and growing their business. Prior to that role, Surapaneni was a Regional Sales Manager in Merchant Services at Wells Fargo and has spent over 10 years in a variety of leadership roles within the consumer division of Bank of America.

Surapaneni holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Massachusetts. Prior to his career in financial services, he was an Aviation Boatswain's Mate on the USS Peleliu.

Contact: Lucy Muscarella, Elevate Communications, 617-312-6411, lmuscarella@elevatecom.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon Wealth Management is a leading wealth manager. In 2017, it was ranked as a Top 10 U.S. Wealth Manager by Barron's. It was also awarded Best Private Bank for Customer Service in the U.S. by Financial Times publications Professional Wealth Management and The Banker. The firm has more than two centuries of experience in providing services to clients who today include financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2018, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-names-dileep-surapaneni-as-senior-wealth-director-in-menlo-park-300704694.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management