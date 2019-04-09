Bank of New York Mellon : 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
April 9, 2019
BNY Mellon
Services business
Technology driven
Investment
Services
$12.3B
Revenue
Asset Servicing
Pershing
Issuer Services
Markets
Clearance and Collateral
Treasury Services
Investment
Management
$4.1B
Revenue
Asset Management
Wealth Management
Diversified global asset manager
Broad range of investment strategies
8 specialized managers
Leading positions in specialized asset management - LDI, Cash, Fixed Income
Strong wealth management business with a comprehensive offering
Institutional and retail
Wealth management for individuals, families
cash management and global payments services
investment management
and endowments / foundations
$33.1 trillion AUC/A
~7 million global investor
>$24 trillion
$1.7 trillion AUM
$239 billion
Assets on data management
World's largest custodian
7th Largest asset manager
Total private client assets
$2.9 trillion
$1.7 trillion under custody
$1.7 trillion
$1.5 trillion AUM (institutional)
11th largest
and/or administration
Average tri-party repo balances
4th Largest institutional money manager
U.S wealth manager
Average USD cleared per day
|
NOTE: Revenue and pre-tax income metrics for Investment Services and Investment Management reflect the full year 2018. Revenue metrics exclude the Other segment.
2 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Serving the world's clients through leading capabilities
Institutions
Asset Managers
Financial Services
Public/Non-Profits
Individuals
Corporations
Mutual Funds
Banks
Pension Funds
High-Net-Worth Individuals
Governments
Hedge Funds
Broker-Dealers
Local Governments
and Families
Central Banks
Private Equity
Financial Intermediaries
Endowments
Family Offices
ETFs
Insurance Companies
Foundations
Sovereign Funds
Investment Advisors
Charitable Gift Programs
76%
89%
95%
87%
96%
94%
of Fortune 500
of the Top 100
of the Top 100
of the Top 100
of the Top 50
of Top 100
Companies
U.S. Broker-Dealers
Investment Managers
U.S. Pension and
Life/Health Insurance
Banks Worldwide
Worldwide
Employee Benefit Funds
Companies
|
|
NOTE: See Appendix for additional information regarding rankings.
3 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
A dynamic model delivering long-term value to clients and shareholders
Attractive
Business Model
•Diversified business mix
•Majority of revenue from recurring fees
•Low risk-weighted assets model enables growth with limited new capital required
•Serving a critical industry
High Risk-Adjusted
Returns
•Prudent credit risk business model
•Robust liquidity profile
•>22% ROTCE1
Strong EPS Growth
•Increasing scale benefits
•Positive operating leverage
•Positive capital generation
1.ROTCE represents the Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, a Non-GAAP measure, excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See Appendix for a reconciliation.
4 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
2018 Financial Performance
|
|
2018
|
Impact of 2018
|
2018
|
2018 vs. 2017
|
|
$ in billions, except EPS
|
Reported
|
Notable Items
|
Operating1
|
Operating2
|
Revenue
|
$16.4
|
-
|
$16.4
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense
|
$11.2
|
($0.3)
|
$10.9
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$4.1
|
$0.2
|
$4.3
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Margin
|
32%
|
2%
|
34%
|
79bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
$4.04
|
$0.17
|
$4.21
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: May not foot due to rounding.
1.Reflects non-GAAP measures. See Appendix for reconciliations. Additional disclosure regarding non-GAAP measures is available in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.
2.Calculation is based off of operating results for full years 2018 and 2017.
5 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
