BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/08 04:00:43 pm
51.25 USD   +0.14%
Bank of New York Mellon : 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

04/09/2019 | 07:58am EDT

2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

April 9, 2019

BNY Mellon

Services business

Technology driven

Investment

Services

$12.3B

Revenue

Asset Servicing

Pershing

Issuer Services

Markets

Clearance and Collateral

Treasury Services

Investment

Management

$4.1B

Revenue

Asset Management

Wealth Management

Diversified global asset manager

Broad range of investment strategies

8 specialized managers

Leading positions in specialized asset management - LDI, Cash, Fixed Income

Strong wealth management business with a comprehensive offering

$4.2B

Pre-tax Income

$1.3B

Pre-tax Income

Full range of institutional services, clearance,

Institutional and retail

Wealth management for individuals, families

cash management and global payments services

investment management

and endowments / foundations

$33.1 trillion AUC/A

~7 million global investor

>$24 trillion

$1.7 trillion AUM

$239 billion

Assets on data management

World's largest custodian

7th Largest asset manager

Total private client assets

accounts at Pershing with over

platform

$2.9 trillion

$1.7 trillion under custody

$1.7 trillion

$1.5 trillion AUM (institutional)

11th largest

and/or administration

Average tri-party repo balances

4th Largest institutional money manager

U.S wealth manager

Average USD cleared per day

NOTE: Revenue and pre-tax income metrics for Investment Services and Investment Management reflect the full year 2018. Revenue metrics exclude the Other segment.

2 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Serving the world's clients through leading capabilities

Institutions

Asset Managers

Financial Services

Public/Non-Profits

Individuals

Corporations

Mutual Funds

Banks

Pension Funds

High-Net-Worth Individuals

Governments

Hedge Funds

Broker-Dealers

Local Governments

and Families

Central Banks

Private Equity

Financial Intermediaries

Endowments

Family Offices

ETFs

Insurance Companies

Foundations

Sovereign Funds

Investment Advisors

Charitable Gift Programs

76%

89%

95%

87%

96%

94%

of Fortune 500

of the Top 100

of the Top 100

of the Top 100

of the Top 50

of Top 100

Companies

U.S. Broker-Dealers

Investment Managers

U.S. Pension and

Life/Health Insurance

Banks Worldwide

Worldwide

Employee Benefit Funds

Companies

NOTE: See Appendix for additional information regarding rankings.

3 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

A dynamic model delivering long-term value to clients and shareholders

Attractive

Business Model

Diversified business mix

Majority of revenue from recurring fees

Low risk-weighted assets model enables growth with limited new capital required

Serving a critical industry

High Risk-Adjusted

Returns

Prudent credit risk business model

Robust liquidity profile

>22% ROTCE1

Strong EPS Growth

Increasing scale benefits

Positive operating leverage

Positive capital generation

1.ROTCE represents the Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, a Non-GAAP measure, excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See Appendix for a reconciliation.

4 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

2018 Financial Performance

2018

Impact of 2018

2018

2018 vs. 2017

$ in billions, except EPS

Reported

Notable Items

Operating1

Operating2

Revenue

$16.4

-

$16.4

3%

Expense

$11.2

($0.3)

$10.9

2%

Net Income

$4.1

$0.2

$4.3

14%

Operating Margin

32%

2%

34%

79bps

EPS

$4.04

$0.17

$4.21

18%

NOTE: May not foot due to rounding.

1.Reflects non-GAAP measures. See Appendix for reconciliations. Additional disclosure regarding non-GAAP measures is available in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

2.Calculation is based off of operating results for full years 2018 and 2017.

5 | 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 11:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 398 M
EBIT 2019 5 410 M
Net income 2019 4 059 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
P/E ratio 2020 11,08
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,90x
Capitalization 48 936 M
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)8.88%48 936
BLACKROCK INC13.57%70 340
UBS GROUP2.21%48 247
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD15.18%26 235
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.64%26 071
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION13.72%20 626
