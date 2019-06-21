Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

[ ü ] Annual Report Pursuant to Section 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

or

[ ] Transition Report Pursuant to Section 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the transition period from _______ to _______

Commission File No. 001-35651

A. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION 401(k) SAVINGS PLAN

BNY Mellon Center

500 Grant Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15258-0001

B. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan

and the address of its principal executive office:

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION

240 Greenwich Street

New York, New York 10286

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan

Form 11-K

Table of Contents

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

2

Statements of Net Assets Available for Plan Benefits

4

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Plan Benefits

4

Notes to Financial Statements

5

Supplemental Schedule:

Schedule 1: Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)

22

Index to Exhibits

23

Signatures

24

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Plan Participants and Plan Administrator

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan:

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for plan benefits of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 , the related statements of changes in net assets available for plan benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for plan benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 , and the changes in net assets available for plan benefits for the years then ended, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Accompanying Supplemental Information

The supplemental information in the accompanying Schedule H, line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 , has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income

Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ KPMG LLP

We have not been able to determine the specific year that we began serving as the Plan's auditor, however, we are aware that we have served as the Plan's auditor since at least 1989.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 21, 2019

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan

Statements of Net Assets Available for Plan Benefits

December 31,

(in dollars)

2018

2017

Assets:

Investments held in Master Trust, at fair value

$

5,805,994,844

$

6,235,788,787

Fully benefit-responsive investment contracts held in Master Trust, at contract value

343,301,813

331,309,614

Notes receivable from participants

87,902,354

88,112,798

Employer contributions receivable

55,189,404

54,947,951

Cash

323,311

452,240

Pending investments sales and other receivables

3,511,873

3,096,476

Total assets

6,296,223,599

6,713,707,866

Liabilities:

Pending investment purchases and other liabilities

10,179,562

11,104,926

Total liabilities

10,179,562

11,104,926

Net assets available for plan benefits

$

6,286,044,037

$

6,702,602,940

See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Plan Benefits

Year ended December 31,

(in dollars)

2018

2017

(Deductions) additions to net assets available for plan benefits:

Net investment (loss) income from Master Trust:

Net (depreciation) appreciation in fair value of investments

$

(424,271,993)

$

905,219,301

Dividends

20,633,790

17,786,551

Interest

2,837

7,027

Total net investment (loss) income from Master Trust

(403,635,366)

923,012,879

Securities lending income from Master Trust

140,269

-

Net investment (loss) income

(403,495,097)

923,012,879

Contributions:

Participant contributions

231,527,472

216,805,966

Employer contributions

166,473,073

162,212,279

Rollover contributions

33,094,999

32,127,665

Total contributions

431,095,544

411,145,910

Interest income on notes receivable from participants

4,149,531

3,490,286

Total additions

31,749,978

1,337,649,075

Deductions from net assets available for plan benefits:

Benefits paid to participants

445,488,435

358,043,799

Administrative expenses

2,820,446

2,645,810

Total deductions

448,308,881

360,689,609

Net (decrease) increase in net assets available for plan benefits

(416,558,903)

976,959,466

Net assets available for plan benefits:

At beginning of year

6,702,602,940

5,725,643,474

At end of year

$

6,286,044,037

$

6,702,602,940

See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 02:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
10:05pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
PU
05:05pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : dodd-frank-act-stress-test-results-june-2019
PU
04:20pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Recognized as a Top Employer for Asian Paci..
PU
06/20Virtusa Co. Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund
AQ
06/20PLURALSIGHT INC : CFO James Budge Sells 1,823 Shares
AQ
06/18BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Pillar 3 Disclosure, December 2018
PU
06/18ROMAN REGELMAN : How We are “Digitizing This Very Bank” at BNY Mello..
PU
06/18BNY MELLON : now live with cleared securities lending for clients
PR
06/15Cisco Systems, Inc. Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC
AQ
06/14SIENTRA : CFO Purchases 17,391 Shares of Stock
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 944 M
EBIT 2019 5 080 M
Net income 2019 3 833 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 10,56
P/E ratio 2020 9,68
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 40 876 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-7.78%41 221
BLACKROCK INC.18.52%64 884
UBS GROUP-6.29%44 210
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-3.66%24 407
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.15%20 897
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.43.04%18 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About