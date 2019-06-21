Bank of New York Mellon : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

A. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Plan Participants and Plan Administrator

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan:

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for plan benefits of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 , the related statements of changes in net assets available for plan benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for plan benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 , and the changes in net assets available for plan benefits for the years then ended, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Accompanying Supplemental Information

The supplemental information in the accompanying Schedule H, line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 , has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income