Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) (BK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Appoints Linda McMahon Head of UK Trust and Depositary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 01:59pm EST

BNY Mellon has appointed Linda McMahon as head of UK Trust and Depositary, effective February 18, 2019.

Linda will be responsible for managing depositary activities in the UK that include client relationship management, service delivery, client satisfaction, setting the strategic direction for the business and ensuring the business adheres to all relevant risk, compliance and regulatory guidelines.

Based in Edinburgh, she will report into Keith Whitelock, EMEA head of Trust and Depositary.

Linda brings over 30 years' experience in the financial services sector, specifically in depositary services. Most recently, she was head of State Street's trustee business in the UK. Previous roles at State Street include head of governance and oversight, head of alternative depositary services, head of product and head of external audit.

Daron Pearce, CEO, BNY Mellon EMEA Asset Servicing, said: 'Linda joins us at an exciting time as we continue to develop our 'One EMEA T&D Model'. Her deep operational knowledge and proven track record make her ideally suited for this role.'

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of December 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.7 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

This press release is issued by The Bank of New York Mellon to members of the financial press and media. All information and figures source BNY Mellon unless otherwise stated as at December 31, 2018. The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, registered in England and Wales with FC005522 and BR000818. Branch office: One Canada Square, London E14 5AL. The Bank of New York Mellon is supervised and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Federal Reserve and authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Bank of New York Mellon London branch is subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 18:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
02:13pPG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
RE
01:59pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Appoints Linda McMahon Head of UK Trust and..
PU
01:49pFINTECH AND SUSTAINABLE FINANCE : Key Drivers of Europe's Financial Future
PU
09:36aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increase..
AQ
09:36aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Jim Crowley Appointed to the Board of the Financial Se..
PR
01/28Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sold 12,739 Shares of Ishares Msci Eafe Sma..
AQ
01/25BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/24LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Empirical Finance Llc Has $1.14 Million Stake in Lyo..
AQ
01/23AYALON : Stake Ltd. Purchased 830 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Etf
AQ
01/22BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Supports the Republic of Seychelles with th..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 374 M
EBIT 2019 5 402 M
Net income 2019 4 068 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,56
P/E ratio 2020 11,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,14x
Capitalization 52 840 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.53%52 840
BLACKROCK INC3.19%64 258
UBS GROUP5.03%49 936
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.41%27 178
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD3.66%24 718
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.02%20 114
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.