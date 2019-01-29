Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Appoints Linda McMahon Head of UK Trust and Depositary

BNY Mellon has appointed Linda McMahon as head of UK Trust and Depositary, effective February 18, 2019.

Linda will be responsible for managing depositary activities in the UK that include client relationship management, service delivery, client satisfaction, setting the strategic direction for the business and ensuring the business adheres to all relevant risk, compliance and regulatory guidelines.

Based in Edinburgh, she will report into Keith Whitelock, EMEA head of Trust and Depositary.

Linda brings over 30 years' experience in the financial services sector, specifically in depositary services. Most recently, she was head of State Street's trustee business in the UK. Previous roles at State Street include head of governance and oversight, head of alternative depositary services, head of product and head of external audit.

Daron Pearce, CEO, BNY Mellon EMEA Asset Servicing, said: 'Linda joins us at an exciting time as we continue to develop our 'One EMEA T&D Model'. Her deep operational knowledge and proven track record make her ideally suited for this role.'

