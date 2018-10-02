Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Debuts Analysis Enhancements to its BNY Mellon Risk View Offering to Better Service Institutional Investors' Needs

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced that it has expanded its BNY Mellon Risk ViewSM offering to make it easier for institutional investors to perform ex-ante (forward-looking) risk analysis. Through a new service approach that applies advanced factor models to a client's portfolio returns, clients can now access key risk measures and analytics at a competitive cost. The new factor-based service extends Risk View's existing capability, which uses security-level data in a full revaluation approach. The newest Risk View offering is particularly useful to institutional investor clients who do not have security-level information readily available, or who may not need ex-ante analysis based on more granular-level inputs.

'We're pleased to offer a factor-based service at a time when clients are looking to have greater transparency into their overall portfolio risk, especially as many institutional investors increase their exposure to alternative investments,' said Frances Barney, CFA and Head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon. 'Risk View enables institutional investors to make more informed investment decisions and have more in-depth conversations with investment managers, investment consultants and board members or other stakeholders.'

The new streamlined factor-based service enables clients to get cost-effective, easy-to-access online risk analysis regardless of their level of data input levels. With both approaches, clients who subscribe to BNY Mellon Risk View simply log into the cloud-based platform to see interactive visualizations of risk stress testing, volatility, risk contribution, correlation and more.

'Clients are asking for faster and more user-friendly information delivery around performance measurement, attribution, risk analysis and monitoring,' said Catherine Thrasher, BNY Mellon Managing Director of Global Risk Solutions in Canada, 'The creation of a factor-based alternative for BNY Mellon Risk View is a response to evolving client needs.'

BNY Mellon, with $10.8 trillionassets under measurement as of December 30, 2017, is a leading provider of performance measurement and monitoring, market intelligence and risk analytic services for institutional investors and investment managers. Additional information about BNY Mellon Risk View can be found at www.bnymellon.com/riskview

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.6 trillionin assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillionin assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon