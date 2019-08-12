Log in
Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Depositary Receipts Earns Numerous Global Industry Accolades

08/12/2019 | 10:06am EDT
August 12, 2019
AAA
BNY Mellon Depositary Receipts Earns Numerous Global Industry Accolades

BNY Mellon's Depositary Receipts (DR) business has been recognized by three major industry trade publications that grant DR awards, and was named 'Best Depositary Receipt Bank' by all three: Global Finance, EMEA Finance and The Asset Triple A Asian Awards. BNY Mellon was also named 'Best Bank for Unsponsored DRs' by Global Finance.

In addition to receiving these top honors, BNY Mellon was recognized for the following specific DR programs: 'Best DR Program in EMEA' by both Global Finance and EMEA Finance, for its work in Slovenia; and 'Best DR Mandate in APAC' from The Asset Triple A Asian Awards, for BNY Mellon's work with Tencent Music Entertainment, the largest online music entertainment platform in China, on its IPO via DRs trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

'This recognition is a testament to the power of BNY Mellon's global footprint in the DRs space, and to the quality of the client service we deliver,' said Chris Kearns, CEO of BNY Mellon's DRs business. 'BNY Mellon has a long history working with global issuers and is committed to further enhancing their visibility and access to the capital markets across the world.'

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:05:04 UTC
