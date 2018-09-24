Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Included on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

BNY Mellon has maintained its leadership status in corporate social responsibility (CSR), appearing as the only U.S. diversified financial company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fifth consecutive year. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were the first global indices tracking the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide and provide an integrated assessment of economic, environmental and social criteria with a strong focus on long-term shareholder value.

'The global landscape is always changing, but our commitment to conducting business responsibly is steadfast,' said Heidi DuBois, Global Head, Philanthropy and CSR at BNY Mellon. 'We will continue to watch global trends evolve and adjust our CSR strategy to deliver the most positive impact.'

BNY Mellon is ranked in the 89th percentile within its peer group of diversified financial services companies.

In 2017, the company maintained carbon-neutral status, contributed $41.7MM to support communities around the world1, and managed $77.2 billion in assets according to ESG values-based screens, ESG themes and impact criteria. In Asset Servicing, the market value of portfolios screened for ESG factors reached over $900 billion, up 23 percent from the previous 12 months and 103 percent from 2012.

BNY Mellon continues to be committed to creating a sustainable world where people can succeed and economies can thrive. Learn now the company is embracing five world-changing trends in our most recent CSR Report.

1 Community support includes donations, grants and charitable sponsorships made by BNY Mellon and employee donations to charities that qualify for our matching program.