Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Included on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

0
09/24/2018 | 08:09pm CEST

BNY Mellon has maintained its leadership status in corporate social responsibility (CSR), appearing as the only U.S. diversified financial company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fifth consecutive year. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were the first global indices tracking the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide and provide an integrated assessment of economic, environmental and social criteria with a strong focus on long-term shareholder value.

'The global landscape is always changing, but our commitment to conducting business responsibly is steadfast,' said Heidi DuBois, Global Head, Philanthropy and CSR at BNY Mellon. 'We will continue to watch global trends evolve and adjust our CSR strategy to deliver the most positive impact.'

BNY Mellon is ranked in the 89th percentile within its peer group of diversified financial services companies.

In 2017, the company maintained carbon-neutral status, contributed $41.7MM to support communities around the world1, and managed $77.2 billion in assets according to ESG values-based screens, ESG themes and impact criteria. In Asset Servicing, the market value of portfolios screened for ESG factors reached over $900 billion, up 23 percent from the previous 12 months and 103 percent from 2012.

BNY Mellon continues to be committed to creating a sustainable world where people can succeed and economies can thrive. Learn now the company is embracing five world-changing trends in our most recent CSR Report.

1 Community support includes donations, grants and charitable sponsorships made by BNY Mellon and employee donations to charities that qualify for our matching program.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 18:08:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 643 M
EBIT 2018 5 588 M
Net income 2018 4 170 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 12,86
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 53 387 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Edmund Francis Kelly Independent Director
Mark A. Nordenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.87%53 387
BLACKROCK-5.08%77 815
STATE STREET CORPORATION-9.06%33 681
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.47%24 299
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-11.49%21 197
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-24.26%17 298
