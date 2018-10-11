Log in
Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Names Bhargavi Nuvvula to Lead Corporate Technology

10/11/2018 | 09:13am CEST

Latest Leadership Addition Continues Momentum of Building World Class Technology Team in India

PUNE, India, Oct. 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced that it has appointed Bhargavi Nuvvula to lead its Corporate Technology organization. Nuvvula will be based in Pune, Indiaand report to Nitin Chandel, Head of BNY Mellon Technology, India.

The appointment of Nuvvula, based in Pune, as the global lead for a key portfolio of technology assets and teams, is another signal showcasing the shift and evolution of BNY Mellon Technology India from a remote technology provider to one of several top talent technology hubs located around the globe.

Nuvvula is a senior business executive with more than 20 years of results-driven experience with major global brands and leading global teams in solving complex business problems amidst complexity and ambiguity. Good-naturedly known as the 'chief disrupter,' Nuvvula has infused her and her teams' work with positive turbulence and product thinking in creating a track record of innovation and transformation.

'Bhargavi is a proven leader in the technology sector who will further strengthen the caliber of our talent and team in India,' said Chandel. 'She has also been a strong voice and advocate in encouraging women in technology. This passion will complement and support our priority for fostering diversity throughout our technology organization in India.'

Nuvvula joins BNY Mellon from American Express India, where she was Head of Technology. Earlier in her career, she held senior technology roles at Amazon and Microsoft. She is currently working toward completion of a PhD, with a concentration in computer science, from JNTU Hyderabad; earned a master's degree, with a major in electrical engineering, from Texas A&M Universityin the US; and earlier, earned a bachelor of science, with a major in electrical and electronics engineering, from Jawaharal Nehru Technological University.

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.6 trillionin assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillionin assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Bhawna Kesari
+91 88 261-2578
Bhawna.baghel@bnymellon.com

Peter Gau
+1 212 815 2754
peter.gau@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 07:12:06 UTC
