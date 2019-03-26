Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Names Senthil Kumar as Chief Risk Officer

By Michael Dabaie

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) said Tuesday it appointed Senthil Kumar as chief risk officer.

Mr. Kumar, who will join the company in July, will report to Chief Executive Charlie Scharf.

Mr. Kumar succeeds Jim Wiener, who moves into a new role as head of balance sheet and capital strategy, BNY Mellon said.

Mr. Kumar will oversee the firm's credit risk, operational risk, market risk and compliance functions.

Mr. Kumar is joining BNY Mellon from Citigroup (C), where he was most recently chief risk officer of the Institutional Clients Group, and previously managed risk coverage for its Financial Institutions and Public Sector team and Alternative Investments.

