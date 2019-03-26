Log in
Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Names Senthil Kumar as Chief Risk Officer

03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) said Tuesday it appointed Senthil Kumar as chief risk officer.

Mr. Kumar, who will join the company in July, will report to Chief Executive Charlie Scharf.

Mr. Kumar succeeds Jim Wiener, who moves into a new role as head of balance sheet and capital strategy, BNY Mellon said.

Mr. Kumar will oversee the firm's credit risk, operational risk, market risk and compliance functions.

Mr. Kumar is joining BNY Mellon from Citigroup (C), where he was most recently chief risk officer of the Institutional Clients Group, and previously managed risk coverage for its Financial Institutions and Public Sector team and Alternative Investments.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 383 M
EBIT 2019 5 396 M
Net income 2019 4 060 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capitalization 48 009 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)6.82%48 009
BLACKROCK INC5.75%65 648
UBS GROUP-3.47%45 896
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD13.09%26 041
STATE STREET CORPORATION2.87%24 567
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.77%19 136
