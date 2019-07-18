Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Posts Lower Income From Fees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 02:50am EDT

By Chris Wack

Earnings at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. decreased in the company's second quarter as fee revenue slipped 3% from the same period a year ago.

The company reported $1.02 billion in net income, down 8% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were $1.01 a share, down from $1.03 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 95 cents a share.

Total revenue fell 5% to $3.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.924 billion in revenue.

For the second consecutive quarter, bond markets and interest rates played a big role in the company's results. Specifically, the yields on various types of longer-term and shorter-term bonds -- often known as the yield curve -- can hurt financial firms' earnings when they converge.

"The impact of the level and shape of the yield curve, as well as continued low levels of volatility and muted market activity, negatively impacted our results," BNY Mellon Chief Executive Charles Scharf said in prepared remarks. "Our results this quarter also reflect our ongoing increased level of technology and product development investments, but these increases were more than offset by improved efficiency across the company."

Mr. Scharf added that, "we are pleased that we will be able to return capital to shareholders through up to $3.94 billion in common share repurchases by mid-2020, an increase of roughly 20%, and an increase in our common dividend by 11% to 31 cents per share starting in the third quarter."

Net interest revenue for the quarter fell 12%, while the company's total noninterest expenses were $2.65 billion, down 4% from last year.

For banks and other financial firms that fund themselves with deposits and other short-term loans and put that money to work through loans and longer-term investments, a flattening yield curve can squeeze their interest margins and leave a mark on earnings.

BNY Mellon shares rose 2.3% in what was a down day broadly for U.S. stocks.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
02:50aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Posts Lower Income From Fees
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Correction to Bank of New York Mellon Article
DJ
07/17BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Revenue, Earnings Fall
DJ
07/17BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
07/17BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $96..
PU
07/17BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Quarterly Financial Supplement 2Q 2019 (PDF)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 714 M
EBIT 2019 4 521 M
Net income 2019 3 733 M
Debt 2019 31 780 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,67x
EV / Sales2020 4,60x
Capitalization 41 590 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,53  $
Last Close Price 44,12  $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-6.27%0
BLACKROCK INC19.90%74 566
UBS GROUP-2.00%44 890
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.45%20 539
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.25%20 142
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.06%19 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About