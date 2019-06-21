Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Recognized as a Top Employer for Asian Pacific Americans

June 21, 2019 AAA

For the second consecutive year, BNY Mellon was honored by the Asia Society in the Asian Pacific American Employer Awards. BNY Mellon was the winner for Best Employer for Promoting Asian Pacific American Women and acknowledged for distinguished performance as Best Employer for LGBT Asian Employees.

'BNY Mellon is once again pleased to be recognized by the Asia Society for offering a compelling proposition for diverse talent,' said Yau Ching Cheng, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion for BNY Mellon. 'We firmly believe diversity and inclusion are non-negotiable business imperatives. Empowering our people to make their differences matter yields fresh perspectives, innovative solutions and distinctive insights that enable us to deliver stronger results for our clients. Fostering an inclusive environment helps employees shape a rewarding talent experience and build purposeful careers.'

BNY Mellon was recognized for its efforts on May 15 in New York City at the 2019 Best Companies for Asian Pacific Americans Awards Ceremony and Dinner, held in conjunction with Asia Society's 2019 Diversity & Marketing Leadership Summit.

'We launched this summit a decade ago to shine a light on the challenges and opportunities Asian Pacific Americans face in the workplace,' said Tom Nagorski, Asia Society's Executive Vice President. 'While challenges for APA employees persist, we've also seen real progress being made by Fortune 500 and other multinational companies, both in creating an inclusive workplace for APA employees, as well as providing opportunities for APAs to advance into leadership positions. Asia Society commends all of this year's winners for their commitment in these areas, and we hope that others will follow their lead.'

The results are part of Asia Society's 10th Annual Asian Corporate Survey, which honors employers for their achievements in promoting diversity and the quality of their APA workforce initiatives. The annual survey measures the experience of Asian Pacific Americans at Fortune 500 and other large companies, with over 2,500 employees participating in the 2019 survey. It is part of Asia Society's efforts to showcase the expanding influence of Asian Pacific American workers in the economy and how employers are responding.

Finalists and winners are chosen based on a combination of employee survey results (80 percent) and scores from a blind panel of expert judges (20 percent). Employees of Asia Society are not involved in the awards decisions.