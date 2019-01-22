Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Supports the Republic of Seychelles with the World's First Sovereign Blue Bond

BNY Mellon has recently announced its appointment as Trustee, Paying Agent, Common Depositary, Registrar, Transfer Agent, and Settlement Agent on the world's first sovereign blue bond issued by the Republic of Seychelles. A blue bond is a dedicated debt issuance focused on protecting marine resources, on the model of green bonds that fund sustainability initiatives more broadly.

Partially guaranteed by the World Bank, the proceeds of this $15 million transaction will be used to develop sustainable fishing practices in a designated area of the Seychelles. The World Bank expects this blue bond to stimulate interest among public and private investors wanting a bigger role in ensuring the sustainable use of ocean and marine resources*.

'We are thrilled to work in concert with the World Bank and the Republic of Seychelles on such a unique transaction to support ESG aims in East Africa,' said Paul Farrell, Head of Business Development for Corporate Trust in MEA. 'We hope that this pioneering blue bond will trigger debt capital market interest in addressing increasing marine challenges around the world. We have the knowledge, experience and infrastructure to support issuers in these deals.'

Sustainable investment is a critical part of BNY Mellon's strategy and long-term vision. We support clients with the administration of responsible financial instruments such as green and social bonds, insurance-linked securities, and property assessed clean energy bonds, environmental trusts and escrows, as well as helping clients understand the ESG ratings of their investments.

*https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/feature/2018/10/29/seychelles-achieves-world-first-with-sovereign-blue-bond

