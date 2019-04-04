Log in
Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
My previous session
Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Takes Home Three Asian ‘Best of the Best' Awards

04/04/2019 | 10:07pm EDT
April 5, 2019
AAA

BNY Mellon Takes Home Three Asian ‘Best of the Best’ Awards

BNY Mellon is honored to have won three Asia Asset Management’s (AAM's) ‘2019 Best of the Best' Awards. Now in their 16th year, AAM’s prestigious awards recognize the most innovative and prominent players in Asia’s pension and fund management industry. AAM was the first trade journal in the Asia-Pacific region to cater to the needs of asset managers, pension funds and institutional investors.

For the second year in a row, BNY Mellon’s Asset Servicing business won AAM’s Best Client Servicing Award. Meanwhile, in the Best Performance category, BNY Mellon Investment Management received two awards for its US Select Fixed Income strategy winning US Credit - Investment Grade (three years) and for the second time running US Credit - Investment Grade (10 years). The strategy is managed by Insight Investment, a wholly-owned investment manager part of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Doni Shamsuddin, Head of Asia Pacific ex Japan at BNY Mellon Investment Management and John Sin, Head of Relationship Management - Greater China, Asia Pacific Asset Servicing, accept 'Best of the Best' awards on behalf of BNY Mellon.

“We are delighted to be recognized for two consecutive years, and this is a great testament to our teams in Asia and our global operating model,” said Rohan Singh, Head of Asset Servicing, Asia Pacific at BNY Mellon. “As the investment landscape continues to evolve, and as our clients continue to strive for performance and operational alpha, the need for high-quality support and guidance becomes ever critical. Our clients remain at the center of everything we do, and we are honored that our work has been recognized by Asia Asset Management.”

Doni Shamsuddin, Head of Asia Pacific ex Japan at BNY Mellon Investment Management said: “The awards won by BNY Mellon Investment Management showcase the appeal of our specialist investment manager model offering access to best in class investment strategies backed by the stability of the oldest bank in the United States. These achievements also speak to the importance of consistent, long term investment performance for our clients in Asia Pacific.”

The awards were presented at the 16th Asia Asset Management Annual Awards Dinner on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong.

To learn more about BNY Mellon Asset Servicing, Investment Management please visit our website or submit a request and a member of BNY Mellon’s team will contact you directly.

 

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of December 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had US$33.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and US$1.7 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 02:06:01 UTC
