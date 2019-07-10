Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Wins European Award for ESG Digital Innovation

July 10, 2019 AAA

Award win relates to innovative capabilities that address the needs of European pension schemes for ESG investing, DC platforms and regulatory compliance

BNY Mellon has received the 2019 European Pensions Award for Innovation, recognising its work in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing.

Now in their twelfth year, the awards showcase excellence in the pension space. BNY Mellon's award relates to its range of innovative capabilities that address the needs of European pension schemes for ESG investing, portfolio optimisation, defined contribution platforms and regulatory compliance.

'We are delighted to have received this award as it recognises the investment we have made to support pension schemes in meeting the regulatory demands such as the IORP II directive and the evolving needs of their members,' said Roman Regelman, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Digital at BNY Mellon. 'The recent launch of our ESG Analytics service, which enables pension schemes to monitor and report the performance of their investments against ESG metrics, has met with significant interest. Additionally, we have been getting great feedback from clients on the development of an ESG reporting application that enables pension schemes to communicate the ESG performance of investments to their members.'

The award also recognises BNY Mellon's work helping pension scheme clients manage collateral in the face of tighter rules around capital requirements. Collateral Orchestrator helps pension funds run scenario analyses for making decisions about where to direct eligible collateral assets to drive performance.

To learn more about BNY Mellon's Asset Servicing solutions and thought leadership for European pensions, please visit European Pensions.