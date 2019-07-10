Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Wins European Award for ESG Digital Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 02:03am EDT
July 10, 2019
AAA
BNY Mellon Wins Award for Innovative Capabilities Addressing the Needs of European Pension Schemes for ESG Investing, DC Platforms and Regulatory Compliance

Award win relates to innovative capabilities that address the needs of European pension schemes for ESG investing, DC platforms and regulatory compliance

BNY Mellon has received the 2019 European Pensions Award for Innovation, recognising its work in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing.

Now in their twelfth year, the awards showcase excellence in the pension space. BNY Mellon's award relates to its range of innovative capabilities that address the needs of European pension schemes for ESG investing, portfolio optimisation, defined contribution platforms and regulatory compliance.

'We are delighted to have received this award as it recognises the investment we have made to support pension schemes in meeting the regulatory demands such as the IORP II directive and the evolving needs of their members,' said Roman Regelman, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Digital at BNY Mellon. 'The recent launch of our ESG Analytics service, which enables pension schemes to monitor and report the performance of their investments against ESG metrics, has met with significant interest. Additionally, we have been getting great feedback from clients on the development of an ESG reporting application that enables pension schemes to communicate the ESG performance of investments to their members.'

The award also recognises BNY Mellon's work helping pension scheme clients manage collateral in the face of tighter rules around capital requirements. Collateral Orchestrator helps pension funds run scenario analyses for making decisions about where to direct eligible collateral assets to drive performance.

To learn more about BNY Mellon's Asset Servicing solutions and thought leadership for European pensions, please visit European Pensions.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
02:03aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Wins European Award for ESG Digital Innovat..
PU
07/08BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/08THE FUTURE OF WORK : Adapting for Tomorrow's Work Environments
PU
07/08BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : ATP Selects BNY Mellon for Asset Servicing
PU
07/05BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Frankfurt Branch) 2018 Pillar 3 Disclosure
PU
07/05BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : International Limited 2018 Pillar 3 Disclosure
PU
07/02BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Signs Amicus Brief Supporting LGBT+ Workers
PU
07/01GENDER EQUALITY : Committed to Elevating Women in Business and Society
PU
06/28Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans
RE
06/27BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Current report filing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 855 M
EBIT 2019 4 970 M
Net income 2019 3 765 M
Debt 2019 31 780 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,63x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 41 556 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 48,7  $
Last Close Price 43,4  $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-7.80%42 638
BLACKROCK INC.20.62%74 352
UBS GROUP-2.41%44 914
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.68%21 195
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.67%20 444
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.70%20 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About