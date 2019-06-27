Bank of New York Mellon : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 27, 2019 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-35651 13-2614959 (State or other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 240 Greenwich Street New York, New York 10286 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 495-1784 Not Applicable (Former name or former address if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS. On June 27, 2019, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") approved the repurchase of up to $3.94 billion of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), beginning in the third quarter of 2019 and continuing through the second quarter of 2020. The repurchases of Common Stock may be executed through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including through repurchase plans designed to comply with Rule 10b5-1 and through derivative, accelerated share repurchase and other structured transactions, in each case, at such prices and times and upon such other terms and conditions as any authorized officer of the Company may determine. This new share repurchase plan replaces all previously authorized share repurchase plans. The Company also intends to increase its quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock from $0.28 to $0.31 per share, commencing as early as the third quarter of 2019, subject to Board approval. The information presented in this Current Report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language, relate to, among other things, common stock repurchases and the level of dividend distributions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control). Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K speak only as of the date of this filing and the Company undertakes no obligation to update the information to reflect events or circumstances that arise after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by federal securities laws. 2

