Bank of New York Mellon Down Over 8%, On Track for Largest Percent Drop Since August 2011 After 1Q Earnings Miss -- Data Talk

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) is currently at $48.86, down $4.59 or 8.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2019, when it closed at $48.42

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 9.74%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Bank of New York Mellon reported first-quarter net income of $946 million, down 19% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were 94 cents a share, down from $1.10 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting 96 cents a share. Total revenue fell 6.7% to $3.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $4 billion in revenue.

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Down 3.12% month-to-date

-- Up 3.79% year-to-date

-- Down 6.52% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2018), when it closed at $52.26

-- Down 8.92% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell as much as 12.04%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:28:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet