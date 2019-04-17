Log in
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
Bank of New York Mellon Down Over 8%, On Track for Largest Percent Drop Since August 2011 After 1Q Earnings Miss -- Data Talk

04/17/2019 | 10:56am EDT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) is currently at $48.86, down $4.59 or 8.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2019, when it closed at $48.42

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 9.74%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Bank of New York Mellon reported first-quarter net income of $946 million, down 19% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were 94 cents a share, down from $1.10 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting 96 cents a share. Total revenue fell 6.7% to $3.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $4 billion in revenue.

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Down 3.12% month-to-date

-- Up 3.79% year-to-date

-- Down 6.52% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2018), when it closed at $52.26

-- Down 8.92% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell as much as 12.04%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:28:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) -8.57% 48.92 Delayed Quote.13.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 26441.72 Delayed Quote.13.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.48% 7686.587151 Delayed Quote.20.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.16% 8008.957927 Delayed Quote.20.21%
S&P 500 -0.02% 2906.58 Delayed Quote.15.91%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 379 M
EBIT 2019 5 404 M
Net income 2019 4 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
P/E ratio 2020 11,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 51 027 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.53%51 027
BLACKROCK INC18.77%72 081
UBS GROUP7.11%50 208
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.70%27 036
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD14.66%26 202
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.50%20 893
