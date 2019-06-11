Bank of New York Mellon : FFIEC 031 March 2019

To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Executive Officer Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute notifications about policy initiatives, deposit insurance assessments, and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Notifications about other matters may include emergency notifications that may or may not also be sent to the institution's emergency contacts listed below. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Executive Officer

Name(TEXT FT42) Telephone: Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT FT43) E-mail Address (TEXT FT44) FAX: Area code/phone number (TEXT FT45)

Emergency Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute critical, time-sensitive information to emergency contacts at banks. Please provide primary contact information for a senior official of the bank who has decision-making authority. Also provide information for a secondary contact if available. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Emergency contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.