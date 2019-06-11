Bank of New York Mellon : FFIEC 031 March 2019

Log in
06/11/2019 | 11:34am EDT

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

OMB Number: 7100-0036

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

OMB Number: 3064-0052

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

OMB Number: 1557-0081

Approval expires March 31, 2022

Page 1 of 88

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for

A Bank With Domestic and Foreign Offices-FFIEC 031

Report at the close of business March 31, 2019

( 20190331 )

(RCON 9999)

This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member

This report form is to be filed by (1) banks with branches and con-

banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State nonmember banks); 12 U.S.C. §161

solidated subsidiaries in U.S. territories and possessions, Edge or

(National banks); and 12 U.S.C. §1464 (Savings associations).

Agreement subsidiaries, foreign branches, consolidated foreign

subsidiaries, or International Banking Facilities and (2) banks with

Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this

domestic offices only and total consolidated assets of $100 billion

report form refers to both banks and savings associations.

or more.

NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are

schedules) for this report date have been prepared in confor-

responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of

mance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal

internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and

regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my

Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in

knowledge and belief.

accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions. The Reports

We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness

of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial

of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting

Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an

schedules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of

equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors

Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best

(trustees) for state nonmember banks and three directors for state

of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance

member banks, national banks, and savings associations.

with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory

authority and are true and correct.

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest

-

that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting

Director (Trustee)

-

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)

Director (Trustee)

-

Date of Signature

Director (Trustee)

Submission of Reports

Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either:

  1. Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data
    Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for data collection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or
  2. Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a software vendor or another party to convert the data into the electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the
    bank's data file to the CDR.

For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at CDR.Help@ffiec.gov.

FDIC Certificate Number

00639

(RSSD 9050)

To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.

The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.

The Bank of New York Mellon

Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)

New York

City (RSSD 9130)

NY

10286

State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200)

ZIP Code (RSSD 9220)

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

HPFHU0OQ28E4N0NFVK49

(Report only if your institution already has an LEI.) (RCON 9224)

The estimated average burden associated with this information collection is 95.47 hours per respondent and is expected to vary by institution, depending on individual circumstances. Burden estimates include the time for reviewing instructions, gathering and maintaining data in the required form, and completing the information collection, but exclude the time for compiling and maintaining business records in the normal course of a respondent's activities. A Federal agency may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to a collection of information, unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. Comments concerning the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden should be directed to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Washington, DC 20503, and to one of the following: Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551; Legislative and Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 20219; Assistant Executive Secretary, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, DC 20429

03/2019

FFIEC 031

Page 2 of 88

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic and Foreign Offices

Table of Contents

Signature Page..................................................................

1

Schedule RC-H-Selected Balance Sheet Items for

Domestic Offices............................................................

RC-21, 22

Contact Information..........................................................

3, 4

Schedule RC-I-Assets and Liablilities of IBFs....................

RC-23

Report of Income

Schedule RI-Income Statement...................................

RI-1, 2, 3, 4

Schedule RI-A-Changes in Bank Equity Capital................

RI-5

Schedule RI-B-Charge-offs and Recoveries on

Loans and Leases and Changes in Allowances for Credit Losses:

Part I. Charge-offs and Recoveries on Loans and

Leases.......................................................

RI-5, 6

Part II. Changes in Allowances for Credit Losses…….RI-7

Schedule RI-C-Disaggregated Data on the Allowance for

Loan and Lease Losses (to be completed only by selected banks Part I. Disaggregated Data on the Allowance for Loan

and Lease Losses............................................

RI-8

Part II. Disaggregated Data on the Allowances for

Credit Losses..................................................

RI-9

Schedule RI-D-Income from Foreign Offices....................

RI-10

Schedule RI-E-Explanations..................................

RI-11, 12

Report of Condition

Schedule RC-Balance Sheet....................................

RC-1, 2

Schedule RC-A-Cash and Balances Due

from Depository Institutions.......................................

RC-3

Schedule RC-B-Securities................................

RC-3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Schedule RC-C-Loans and Lease Financing

Receivables:

Part I. Loans and Leases....................

RC-8, 9, 10, 11,12

Part II. Loans to Small Businesses and

Small Farms............................................

RC-13, 14

Schedule RC-D-Trading Assets and Liablilities

(to be completed only by selected

banks).......................................................................

RC-15, 16

Schedule RC-E-Deposit Liablilities......................

RC-17, 18, 19

Schedule RC-F-Other Assets...........................................

RC-20

Schedule RC-G-Other Liablilities......................................

RC-20

Schedule RC-K-Quarterly Averages...............................

RC-23, 24

Schedule RC-L-Derivatives and

Off-Balance Sheet Items............................

RC-25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Schedule RC-M-Memoranda..............................

RC-30, 31, 32, 33

Schedule RC-N-Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans

Leases, and Other Assets.......................

RC-34, 35, 36, 37, 38

Schedule RC-O-Other Data for Deposit Insurance

and FICO Assessments.......................

RC-39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44

Schedule RC-P-1-4 Family Residential Mortgage

Banking Activities in Domestic Offices

(to be completed only by selected banks)......................

RC-45

Schedule RC-Q-Assets and Liabilities Measured

at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis

(to be completed only by selected banks)..............

RC-46, 47, 48

Schedule RC-R-Regulatory Capital:

Part I. Regulatory Capital Components

and Ratios..............................................................

RC-49, 50, 51

Part II. Risk-Weighted Assets........................................

RC-52, 53

54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64

Schedule RC-S-Servicing, Securitization

and Asset Sale Activities.........................................

RC-65, 66, 67

Schedule RC-T-Fiduciary and Related

Services...............................................................

RC-68, 69, 70, 71

Schedule RC-V-Variable Interest Entities..........................

RC-72

Optional Narrative Statement Concerning

the Amounts Reported in the Reports

of Condition and Income...................................................

RC-73

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Frida between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.

03/2019

FFIEC 031

Page 3 of 88

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income

To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing the Reports

Name (TEXT C490)

Title (TEXT C491)

E-mail Address (TEXT C492)

Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT C493)

Area code/FAX number (TEXT C494)

Other Person to Whom Questions about the Reports Should be Directed

Name (TEXT C495)

Title (TEXT C496)

E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)

Telephone: Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT 8902)

Area code/FAX number (TEXT 9116)

Chief Executive Officer Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute notifications about policy initiatives, deposit insurance assessments, and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Notifications about other matters may include emergency notifications that may or may not also be sent to the institution's emergency contacts listed below. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Executive Officer

Name(TEXT FT42)

Telephone: Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT FT43)

E-mail Address (TEXT FT44)

FAX: Area code/phone number (TEXT FT45)

Emergency Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute critical, time-sensitive information to emergency contacts at banks. Please provide primary contact information for a senior official of the bank who has decision-making authority. Also provide information for a secondary contact if available. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Emergency contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Primary Contact

Name (TEXT C366)

Title (TEXT C367)

E-mail Address (TEXT C368)

Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT C369)

Area code/FAX number (TEXT C370)

Secondary Contact

Name (TEXT C371)

Title (TEXT C372)

E-mail Address (TEXT C373)

Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT C374)

Area code/FAX number (TEXT C375)

09/2016

FFIEC 031

Page 4 of 88

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering

Contact Information

This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti- moneylaundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).

Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.

Primary Contact

Name (TEXT C437)

Title (TEXT C438)

E-mail Address (TEXT C439)

Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT C440)

Third Contact

Name (TEXT C870)

Title (TEXT C871)

E-mail Address (TEXT C872)

Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT C873)

Secondary Contact

Name (TEXT C442)

Title (TEXT C443)

E-mail Address (TEXT C444)

Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT C445)

Fourth Contact

Name (TEXT C875)

Title (TEXT C876)

E-mail Address (TEXT C877)

Area code/phone number/extension (TEXT C878)

06/2012

The Bank of New York Mellon

FFIEC 031

Legal Title of Bank

Page 5 of 88

FDIC Certificate Number: 00639

RI-1

Consolidated Report of Income

for the period January 1, 2019 - March 31, 2019

All Report of Income schedules are to be reported on a calendar year-to-date basis in thousands of dollars.

Schedule RI-Income Statement

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

1. Interest income:

a. Interest and fee income on loans:

  1. In domestic offices:
    1. Loans secured by real estate:

(1)

Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties........................................................

4435

10,000

1.a.(1)(a)(1)

(2)

All other loans secured by real estate.............................................................................

4436

30,000

1.a.(1)(a)(2)

(b)

Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers......................................

4024

0

1.a.(1)(b)

(c)

Commercial and industrial loans...........................................................................................

4012

9,000

1.a.(1)(c)

(d)

Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures:

(1)

Credit cards....................................................................................................................

B485

0

1.a.(1)(d)(1)

(2)

Other (includes revolving credit plans other than credit cards, automobile loans,

and other consumer loans).............................................................................................

B486

0

1.a.(1)(d)(2)

(e)

Loans to foreign governments and official institutions...........................................................

4056

0

1.a.(1)(e)

(f)

All other loans in domestic offices.........................................................................................

B487

40,000

1.a.(1)(f)

(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs...................................................

4059

85,000

1.a.(2)

(3) Total interest and fee income on loans (sum of items 1.a.(1)(a) through 1.a.(2)).........................

4010

174,000

1.a.(3)

b. Income from lease financing receivables............................................................................................

4065

11,000

1.b.

c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions1............................................................

4115

197,000

1.c.

  1. Interest and dividend income on securities:

(1)

U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Government agency obligations

(excluding mortgage-backed securities).......................................................................................

B488

172,000

1.d.(1)

(2)

Mortgage-backed securities.........................................................................................................

B489

403,000

1.d.(2)

(3)

All other securities

(includes securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.).................................

4060

122,000

1.d.(3)

e.

Interest income from trading assets....................................................................................................

4069

5,000

1.e.

f.

Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell..............

4020

394,000

1.f.

g.

Other interest income..........................................................................................................................

4518

7,000

1.g.

h.

Total interest income (sum of items 1.a.(3) through 1.g).....................................................................

4107

1,485,000

1.h.

2. Interest expense:

a. Interest on deposits:

  1. Interest on deposits in domestic offices:

(a)

Transaction accounts (interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, ATS

accounts, and telephone and preauthorized transfer accounts)............................................

4508

64,000

2.a.(1)(a)

(b)

Nontransaction accounts:

(1)

Savings deposits (includes MMDAs)..............................................................................

0093

41,000

2.a.(1)(b)(1)

(2)

Time deposits of $250,000 or less..................................................................................

HK03

20,000

2.a.(1)(b)(2)

(3)

Time deposits of more than $250,000............................................................................

HK04

77,000

2.a.(1)(b)(3)

(2) Interest on deposits in foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs...................

4172

193,000

2.a.(2)

b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.................

4180

273,000

2.b.

c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money......................................................................

4185

24,000

2.c.

1 Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.

03/2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 15:33:03 UTC
