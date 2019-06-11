Bank of New York Mellon : FRY9C March 2019

Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter
Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017)
240 Greenwich Street /
(Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street / P.O. Box (RSSD 9110)
New York
NY
10286
City (RSSD 9130)
State (RSSD 9200)
Zip Code (RSSD 9220)
Person to whom questions about this report should be directed:
Report of Income for Holding Companies
Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis.
Schedule HI-Consolidated Income Statement
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
1. Interest income
a. Interest and fee income on loans:
(1) In domestic offices:
(a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties....................................................................
4435
79,000
1.a.(1)(a)
(b) All other loans secured by real estate........................................................................................
4436
37,000
1.a.(1)(b)
(c) All other loans............................................................................................................................
F821
265,000
1.a.(1)(c)
(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs......................................................
4059
99,000
1.a.(2)
b. Income from lease financing receivables..............................................................................................
4065
11,000
1.b.
c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions1.............................................................
4115
199,000
1.c.
Interest and dividend income on securities:
(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations
(2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets...........................................
C232
29,000
7.c.(2)
d.
Other noninterest expense6......................................................................................................................
4092
931,000
7.d.
e.
Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)........................................................................
4093
2,699,000
7.e.
8. a. Income (loss) before unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued
operations (item 3 , 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e)........................................................................
HT69
1,193,000
8.a.
b. Unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading7………………………….……
HT70
8.b.
c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued
operations (sum of items 8.a and 8.b)......................................................................................................
4301
1,193,000
8.c.
9.
Applicable income taxes (foreign and domestic)............................................................................................
4302
237,000
9.
10.
Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c. minus item 9).........................................................
4300
956,000
10.
11.
Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes8..............................................................................
FT28
0
11.
12.
Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling
(minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11).................................................................................................
G104
956,000
12.
13.
LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests
(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value)..........................................
G103
10,000
13.
14.
Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13)..................................................
4340
946,000
14.
Exclude net gains(losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities.
See Schedule HI, memoranda item 6.
See Schedule HI, memoranda item 7.
Item 8.b is to be completed only by holding companies that have adopted ASU 2016-01, which includes provisions governing the accounting for investments in equity securities. See the instructions for further detail on ASU 2016-01.
Describe on Schedule HI, memoranda item 8.
Memoranda
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
1.
Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis..........................................................
4519
848,000
M.1.
2.
Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c. above)
on a fully taxable equivalent basis..................................................................................................................
4592
1,196,000
M.2.
3.
Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.
(included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)......................................................................................
4313
0
M.3.
4.
Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.
(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)................................................................................................
4507
12,000
M.4.
5.
Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period
BHCK
Number
(round to nearest whole number)....................................................................................................................
4150
49,800
M.5.
6.
Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater
than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l):
BHCK
Amount
a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks..............................................................................
C013
0
M.6.a.
b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance..................................................
C014
30,000
M.6.b.
c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs).......................................................................
C016
0
M.6.c.
03/2019
Schedule HI-Continued
Memoranda-Continued
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
6. d.
Rent and other income from other real estate owned..............................................................................
4042
0
M.6.d.
e. Safe deposit box rent................................................................................................................................
C015
0
M.6.e.
f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees.............................................................................................
F555
0
M.6.f.
g. Income and fees from wire transfer..........................................................................................................
T047
0
M.6.g
TEXT
h.
8562
Fund Transfer Fees
8562
27,000
M.6.h.
TEXT
i.
8563
8563
0
M.6.i.
TEXT
j.
8564
8564
0
M.6.j.
7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d):
a.
Data processing expenses.......................................................................................................................
C017
0
M.7.a.
b.
Advertising and marketing expenses........................................................................................................
