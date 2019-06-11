Bank of New York Mellon : FRY9C March 2019 0 06/11/2019 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

Date of Report: March 31, 2019 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
240 Greenwich Street
New York NY 10286 Box (RSSD 9110) New York NY 10286 City (RSSD 9130) State (RSSD 9200) Zip Code (RSSD 9220) For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only RSSD ID _________________________________ C.I. ______________ S.F. ______________ Person to whom questions about this report should be directed: Name / Title (BHTX 8901) Area Code / Phone Number (BHTX 8902) Area Code / FAX Number (BHTX 9116) E-mail Address of Contact (BHTX 4086) Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted. Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 5 to 1,250 hours per response, with an average of 46.29 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches HCs and 47.54 hours for Advanced Approaches HCs, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503. 03/2019 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only FR Y-9C Legal Title of Bank RSSD ID _______________ Page 2 of 65 RSSD ID: 3587146 S.F. _________ Report of Income for Holding Companies Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis. Schedule HI-Consolidated Income Statement Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount 1. Interest income a. Interest and fee income on loans: (1) In domestic offices: (a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties.................................................................... 4435 79,000 1.a.(1)(a) (b) All other loans secured by real estate........................................................................................ 4436 37,000 1.a.(1)(b) (c) All other loans............................................................................................................................ F821 265,000 1.a.(1)(c) (2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs...................................................... 4059 99,000 1.a.(2) b. Income from lease financing receivables.............................................................................................. 4065 11,000 1.b. c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions1............................................................. 4115 199,000 1.c. Interest and dividend income on securities:

(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations (excluding mortgage-backed securities).......................................................................................... B488 184,000 1.d.(1) (2) Mortgage-backed securities............................................................................................................ B489 374,000 1.d.(2) (3) All other securities........................................................................................................................... 4060 160,000 1.d.(3) e. Interest income from trading assets..................................................................................................... 4069 36,000 1.e. f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell................................................................................................................................................ 4020 474,000 1.f. g. Other interest income........................................................................................................................... 4518 11,000 1.g. h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a through 1.g)............................................................................ 4107 1,929,000 1.h. 2. Interest expense a. Interest on deposits: (1) In domestic offices: (a) Time deposits of $250,000 or less............................................................................................. HK03 47,000 2.a.(1)(a) (b) Time deposits of more than $250,000........................................................................................ HK04 104,000 2.a.(1)(b) (c) Other deposits............................................................................................................................ 6761 75,000 2.a.(1)(c) (2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs...................................................... 4172 167,000 2.a.(2) b. Expense on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase........................................................................................................................................... 4180 331,000 2.b. c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money (excluding subordinated notes and debentures)................................................................................... 4185 280,000 2.c. d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures and on mandatory convertible securities.............................................................................................................................................. 4397 10,000 2.d. e. Other interest expense......................................................................................................................... 4398 71,000 2.e. f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e).......................................................................... 4073 1,085,000 2.f. 3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus item 2.f)............................................................................................. 4074 844,000 3. 4. Provision for loan and lease losses2.......................................................................................................... JJ33 10,000 4. 5. Noninterest income: a. Income from fiduciary activities............................................................................................................ 4070 2,334,000 5.a. b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices..................................................................... 4483 100,000 5.b. c. Trading revenue3.................................................................................................................................. A220 170,000 5.c. d. (1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage……................................................................… C886 317,000 5.d.(1) (2) Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions.......................................... C888 0 5.d.(2) (3) Fees and commissions from annuity sales..................................................................................... C887 2,000 5.d.(3) (4) Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities...................................................... C386 0 5.d.(4) (5) Income from other insurance activities............................................................................................ C387 0 5.d.(5) e. Venture capital revenue........................................................................................................................ B491 2,000 5.e. f. Net servicing fees................................................................................................................................. B492 0 5.f. g. Net securitization income..................................................................................................................... B493 0 5.g. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4, the provisions for credit losses for all financial assets that fall within the scope of the standard. For holding companies required to complete Schedule HI, memoranda item 9, trading revenue reported in Schedule HI, item 5.c must equal the sum of memoranda items 9.a through 9.e. 03/2019 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation FR Y-9C Legal Title of Bank Page 3 of 67 RSSD ID: 3587146 Schedule HI-Continued Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount 5. h. Not applicable i. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and leases....................................................................................... 8560 0 5.i. j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned............................................................................ 8561 0 5.j. k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets4 ............................................................................................ B496 0 5.k. l. Other noninterest income5........................................................................................................................ B497 132,000 5.l. m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)........................................................................... 4079 3,057,000 5.m. 6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities.............................................................................. 3521 0 6.a. b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities........................................................................... 3196 1,000 6.b. 7. Noninterest expense: a. Salaries and employee benefits................................................................................................................ 4135 1,524,000 7.a. b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income) (excluding salaries and employee benefits and mortgage interest)......................................................... 4217 215,000 7.b. c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses................................................................................................................. C216 0 7.c.(1) (2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets........................................... C232 29,000 7.c.(2) d. Other noninterest expense6...................................................................................................................... 4092 931,000 7.d. e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)........................................................................ 4093 2,699,000 7.e. 8. a. Income (loss) before unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 3 , 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e)........................................................................ HT69 1,193,000 8.a. b. Unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading7………………………….…… HT70 8.b. c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations (sum of items 8.a and 8.b)...................................................................................................... 4301 1,193,000 8.c. 9. Applicable income taxes (foreign and domestic)............................................................................................ 4302 237,000 9. 10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c. minus item 9)......................................................... 4300 956,000 10. 11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes8.............................................................................. FT28 0 11. 12. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling (minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11)................................................................................................. G104 956,000 12. 13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests (if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value).......................................... G103 10,000 13. 14. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13).................................................. 4340 946,000 14. Exclude net gains(losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 6. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 7. Item 8.b is to be completed only by holding companies that have adopted ASU 2016-01, which includes provisions governing the accounting for investments in equity securities. See the instructions for further detail on ASU 2016-01. Describe on Schedule HI, memoranda item 8. Memoranda Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount 1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis.......................................................... 4519 848,000 M.1. 2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c. above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis.................................................................................................................. 4592 1,196,000 M.2. 3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)...................................................................................... 4313 0 M.3. 4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)................................................................................................ 4507 12,000 M.4. 5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period BHCK Number (round to nearest whole number).................................................................................................................... 4150 49,800 M.5. 6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l): BHCK Amount a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks.............................................................................. C013 0 M.6.a. b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance.................................................. C014 30,000 M.6.b. c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)....................................................................... C016 0 M.6.c. 03/2019 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation FR Y-9C Legal Title of Bank Page 4 of 65 RSSD ID: 3587146 Schedule HI-Continued Memoranda-Continued Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount 6. d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned.............................................................................. 4042 0 M.6.d. e. Safe deposit box rent................................................................................................................................ C015 0 M.6.e. f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees............................................................................................. F555 0 M.6.f. g. Income and fees from wire transfer.......................................................................................................... T047 0 M.6.g TEXT h. 8562 Fund Transfer Fees 8562 27,000 M.6.h. TEXT i. 8563 8563 0 M.6.i. TEXT j. 8564 8564 0 M.6.j. 7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d): a. Data processing expenses....................................................................................................................... C017 0 M.7.a. b. Advertising and marketing expenses........................................................................................................ 0497 0 M.7.b. c. Directors' fees........................................................................................................................................... 4136 0 M.7.c. d. Printing, stationery, and supplies.............................................................................................................. C018 0 M.7.d. e. Postage..................................................................................................................................................... 8403 0 M.7.e. f. Legal fees and expenses.......................................................................................................................... 4141 0 M.7.f. g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments...................................................................................................... 4146 M.7.g. h. Accounting and auditing expenses........................................................................................................... F556 0 M.7.h. i. Consulting and advisory expenses........................................................................................................... F557 75,000 M.7.i. j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses................................................................... F558 0 M.7.j. k. Telecommunications expenses................................................................................................................ F559 0 M.7.k. l. Other real estate owned expenses........................................................................................................... Y923 0 M.7.l. m. Insurance expenses (not included in employee expenses, premises and fixed assets expenses, and other real estate owned expenses.)................................................................................. Y924 0 M.7.m. TEXT n. 8565 Software 8565 205,000 M.7.n. TEXT o. 8566 Purchased Services and Systems 8566 216,000 M.7.o. TEXT p. 8567 Sub Custodian Charges 8567 67,000 M.7.p. 8. Discontinued operations and applicable income tax effect (from Schedule HI, item 11) (itemize and describe each discontinued operation): TEXT a. (1) FT29 FT29 0 M.8.a.(1) (2) Applicable income tax effect................................................................. BHCK FT30 0 M.8.a.(2) TEXT b. (1) FT31 FT31 0 M.8.b.(1) (2) Applicable income tax effect................................................................. BHCK FT32 0 M.8.b.(2) 9. Trading revenue (from cash instruments and derivative instruments) (Sum of items 9.a through 9.e must equal Schedule HI, item 5.c.) Memorandum items 9.a through 9.e are to be completed by holding companies that reported total trading assets of $10 million or more for any quarter of the preceding calendar year: a. Interest rate exposures............................................................................................................................. 8757 22,000 M.9.a. b. Foreign exchange exposures.................................................................................................................... 8758 160,000 M.9.b. c. Equity security and index exposures......................................................................................................... 8759 (10,000) M.9.c. d. Commodity and other exposures.............................................................................................................. 8760 0 M.9.d. e. Credit exposures....................................................................................................................................... F186 (2,000) M.9.e. 06/2018 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation FR Y-9C Legal Title of Bank Page 5 of 65 RSSD ID: 3587146 Schedule HI-Continued Memoranda-Continued Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount Memoranda items 9.f and 9.g are to be completed by holding companies with $100 billion or more in total assets that are required to complete Schedule HI, Memorandum items 9.a through 9.e, above. 1 9. f. Impact on trading revenue of changes in the creditworthiness of the holding company's derivatives counterparties on the holding company's derivative assets (included in Memorandum items 9.a through 9.e above).............................................................................................. K090 0 M.9.f. g. Impact on trading revenue of changes in the creditworthiness of the holding company on the holding company's derivative liabilities (included in Memorandum items 9.a through 9.e. above)……………………………………..................................................................................................... K094 0 M.9.g. Memorandum items 10.a and 10.b are to be completed by holding companies with $10 billion or more in total consolidated assets. 1 10. Net gains (losses) recognized in earnings on credit derivatives that economically hedge credit exposures held outside the trading account: a. Net gains (losses) on credit derivatives held for trading............................................................................ C889 0 M.10.a. b. Net gains (losses) on credit derivatives held for purposes other than trading............................................ C890 0 M.10.b. 11. Credit losses on derivatives (see instructions)................................................................................................ A251 0 M.11. Memorandum item 12.a is to be completed by holding companies with $1 billion or more in total assets. 1 12. a. Income from the sale and servicing of mutual funds and annuities (in domestic offices)........................... 8431 234,000 M.12.a. b. (1) Premiums on insurance related to the extension of credit.................................................................... C242 0 M.12.b.(1) (2) All other insurance premiums.............................................................................................................. C243 0 M.12.b.(2) c. Benefits, losses, and expenses from insurance-related activities.............................................................. B983 0 M.12.c. 13. Does the reporting holding company have a Subchapter S election in effect for 0=No BHCK federal income tax purposes for the current tax year? (Enter "1" for Yes; enter "0" for No.).............. 1=Yes A530 0 M.13. Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount Memorandum item 14 is to be completed by holding companies that have elected to account for assets and liabilities under a fair value option. 14. Net gains (losses) recognized in earnings on assets and liabilities that are reported at fair value under a fair value option: a. Net gains (losses) on assets..................................................................................................................... F551 0 M.14.a. (1) Estimated net gains (losses) on loans attributable to changes in instrument-specific credit risk……………........................................................................................................................... F552 0 M.14.a.(1) b. Net gains (losses) on liabilities.................................................................................................................. F553 0 M.14.b. (1) Estimated net gains (losses) on liabilities attributable to changes in instrument-specific credit risk……………………………….................................................................................................. F554 0 M.14.b.(1) 15. Stock-based employee compensation expense (net of tax effects) calculated for all awards under the fair value method................................................................................................................ C409 95,000 M.15. Memorandum item 16 is to be completed by holding companies that are required to Year-to-date complete Schedule HC-C, Memorandum items 6.b and 6.c and is to be completed BHCK Amount semiannually in the June and December reports only. 16. Noncash income from negative amortization on closed-end loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties (included in Schedule HI, item 1.a.(1)(a))..................................................................... F228 0 M.16. 17. Other-than-temporary impairment losses on held-to-maturity and available-for-sale debt ..................................................securities recognized in earnings(included in Schedule HI,item 6a and 6b)2 J321 0 M.17 1. The asset-size test is based on the total assets reported as of June 30, 2018. 03/2019 2. Memorandum item 17 is to be completed only by institutions that have not adopted ASU 2016-13. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

