Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) (BK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of New York Mellon : Getting Ahead of Options for Excess Cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

Written by: Tom Meiman | Liquidity and Balance Services Product Line Manager, BNY Mellon Treasury Services

When regulatory prohibition of interest on commercial accounts (i.e., Reg Q) was lifted in 2011, commercial account holders had a potentially new and interesting set of questions to answer: how to integrate interest-bearing products into their overall cash management strategy. But for many years, the questions seemed largely theoretical, with the Fed Funds Rate hovering at 0.00% - 0.25%. The practical need to rethink options for handling a company's operating cash began to emerge only in 2017; we've been hearing a surge in questions about the topic since interest rates started their steady climb to a current 1.75% - 2.00% target, and reasonable probability that they will continue to move.

Recently, I joined a couple of my colleagues in a webinar on the broader regulatory and environmental changes. We discussed new options for the care of operating cash, current market developments impacting how your organization handles liquidity, and effective strategies for managing excess operating cash, including an overview of the industry tools and investment options available. The full webinar recording is here.

Interest-Bearing and Hybrid accounts form an important element of today's cash management strategies and merit a deeper dive into the options and implications.

Interest Bearing Accounts (Checking With Interest and Money Market Demand Accounts) look similar to the non-Interest Bearing accounts available prior to Req Q's repeal. The key difference is that Checking With Interest typically offers unlimited transaction activity, with interest accrued on a monthly or quarterly basis. Money Market Demand Accounts are limited to six withdrawals per month by regulation, potentially with longer accrual periods and typically higher rates. Choosing the best value opportunity depends on the liquidity needs and transaction volume for specific entities or sub-entities.

Hybrid accounts introduce new features and options. I describe them as Interest Bearing Accounts that may also be eligible to receive earnings credits. The key is that the balances in Hybrid accounts will be able to generate both earnings credit and credit interest off of the same dollars. Calculations are performed daily for credits and interest and then accrued. In the first scenario, the credit interest is calculated at the defined credit interest rate for that account. The client receives the full value of the credit interest. When the earnings credit rate is greater than the credit interest rate, the earnings credit rate is discounted by the credit interest rate. When credit interest rates are less than earnings credit rates, clients see both earnings credits and credit interest. When credit interest rate is greater than earnings credits, there are no earnings credits generated.

Features of Interest-Bearing and Hybrid Accounts vary by provider, so it's valuable to ask in detail and think through all the potential permutations of rate differentials. Bottom line, now that the options opened by the repeal of the former Reg Q have real-world implications to the way you view liquidity and short-term cash, you have more options to consider, with more opportunities to fine-tune your cash management process at lower cost and with greater value to your business.

For further detail on BNY Mellon Treasury Services, please visit our website.To speak with a Cash Management expert, contact Chris Fox (christopher.fox@bnymellon.com).

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 15:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
05:17pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Getting Ahead of Options for Excess Cash
PU
08/28Emcor Group Inc (EME) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
AQ
08/28FIERA CAPITAL : Bank of New York Mellon Corp Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp
AQ
08/27BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Names Bryan T. McGrath as Senior Wealth Director ..
PR
08/27Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
AQ
08/25INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New Jerse..
AQ
08/25ECHO INVESTMENT : Dentons Advises Warburg-HIH Invest on the Acquisition Sagittar..
AQ
08/24BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : DBRS Upgrades the Rating of the Class A Notes Issued b..
AQ
08/23BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : “Race For Assets” Helps Drive APAC Green B..
PU
08/21GREEN BONDS : Changing Investment Conversations in Asia
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Berkshire Hathaway Significant Quarterly Changes 
08/15Perth Mint launches first ETF with sovereign-backed gold 
08/15Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/15WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs 
08/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 647 M
EBIT 2018 5 588 M
Net income 2018 4 174 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 12,75
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 52 977 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Edmund Francis Kelly Independent Director
Mark A. Nordenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.80%52 977
BLACKROCK-5.86%77 176
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.81%33 032
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.29%24 944
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.02%20 457
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-23.52%17 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.