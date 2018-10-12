Bank of New York Mellon : How BNY Mellon Technology is Helping to Level the Playing Field for Women in STEM

More than 100 guests converged in New York City Tuesday evening to help celebrate the publication of a new special report titled, 'Wonder Women in STEM and the Companies that Champion Them.' The report, sponsored by BNY Mellon and in partnership with the Center for Talent Innovation, aims to uncover data driven solutions to improve gender equality in the STEM fields. The exclusive event featured an intimate panel with several prominent technology experts including Lucille Mayer, Head of Technology Third Party Governance, BNY Mellon. In an engaging panel discussion, Mayer discussed how major global institutions like BNY Mellon are helping to level the playing field and raise awareness for women who are interested in pursuing a career in STEM.

Lucille Mayer (second from right) shares career tips with women in STEM

Sample key findings from the report found that women who succeed tend to exhibit strong confidence, confront others when their contributions are ignored in the workplace, and are more likely to sponsor others if they were previously sponsored. The panelists agreed that to help shift the internal mindset in an organization about how to launch and successfully execute diversity and inclusion initiatives, you first have to start with education. The tone needs to be set and driven with top of the house management, and the best way to have more diverse teams, is to have more diverse management. Mayer's three tips for women in STEM to get ahead in their careers include: (1) understand how decisions in your group are made; (2) ensure you are working on visible projects; (3) know and define your personal brand.

BNY Mellon Technology is committed to hiring more women at all levels across the organization- and supports the advancement of women through various channels and opportunities for professional development, leadership, enhanced visibility and greater connectivity with other employees and clients. It is critical to have increased diversity in the technology field because it brings greater diversity to the various teams that work together to bring BNY Mellon solutions to market. The valued participation of women at all levels of BNY Mellon's workforce drives new approaches to industry-leading services and solutions.