Bank of New York Mellon : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

07/08/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Santhanakrishnan Senthilkumar

7/1/2019

Bank of New York Mellon Corp [BK]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

240 GREENWICH STREET

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Senior Exec VP /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10286

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

No securities are beneficially owned

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Santhanakrishnan Senthilkumar

240 GREENWICH STREET

Senior Exec VP

NEW YORK, NY 10286

Signatures

/s/Bennett E. Josselsohn, Attorney-in-Fact

7/8/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

KNOW ALL BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints J. Kevin McCarthy, James J. Killerlane, Bennett E. Josselsohn, and Blair F. Petrillo, and each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in-fact for and in the undersigned's name, place and stead to:

  1. prepare, execute, and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (the "Company"), for and on behalf of the undersigned, pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the rules and regulations thereunder, such statements regarding the undersigned's beneficial ownership of securities of the Company as required by law; and
  2. prepare, execute and file with the SEC, the NYSE and the Company, for and on behalf of the undersigned, one or more Notices of Proposed Sale of Securities on Form 144 relating to the sale of shares of common stock of the Company; and
  3. do and perform any and all acts, for and on behalf of the undersigned,which may be necessary or desirable for the preparation and timely filing of any such reports or documents with the SEC, the NYSE and any other authority; and
  4. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

Said attorneys-in-fact and each of them shall have full power and authority to do and perform, in the name and on behalf of the undersigned, each and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or proper to

be done in connection with any of the above as fully as the undersigned might or could do if personally present,the undersigned hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and each of them may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act. The undersigned agrees that each such attorney-in-fact herein may rely entirely on information furnished orally or in writing by the undersigned to such attorney-in-fact.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file reports with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Power of Attorney as of this 4th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 02:07:01 UTC
