Bank of New York Mellon : Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure, 2Q2019

In this Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") Disclosure ("Disclosure"), references to "our," "we," "us," "BNY Mellon," the "Company" and similar terms refer to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. References in this Disclosure to "Parent" refer to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on a standalone basis. This Disclosure should be read in conjunction with the section titled "Forward-looking Statements" below.

Established in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton, we were the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). With a more than 230-year history, BNY Mellon is a global company that manages and services assets for financial institutions, corporations and individual investors in 35 countries.

United States regulators have established an LCR that requires certain banking organizations, including BNY Mellon, to maintain a minimum amount of unencumbered high quality liquid assets ("HQLA") sufficient to withstand the net cash outflow under a hypothetical standardized acute liquidity stress scenario for a 30-day time horizon. The eligible HQLA amount is the numerator and the total net cash outflow amount is the denominator of the LCR. The LCR caps cash inflows at 75% of cash outflows and requires an add-on calculation based on the difference between the net cumulative outflow amounts on the peak day and the last day of the 30-day period to address potential maturity mismatches between outflows and inflows. The U.S. regulators have affirmed the principle that HQLA is expected to be available for use to address liquidity needs in a time of stress.

The U.S. LCR rule requires BNY Mellon and each of our affected domestic bank subsidiaries to meet an LCR of at least 100%. The LCR of BNY Mellon and each of our affected domestic bank subsidiaries was compliant with the U.S. LCR requirements for the second quarter of 2019.

In addition, BNY Mellon is subject to the Federal Reserve's Enhanced Prudential Standards, which include liquidity standards. BNY Mellon has taken actions to comply with these standards, including the adoption of various liquidity management standards and maintenance of a liquidity buffer of unencumbered highly liquid assets based on the results of internal liquidity stress testing.

In December 2016, the Federal Reserve Board issued a final rule (the "U.S. LCR Disclosure rule") requiring that large banking organizations, including BNY Mellon, publicly disclose certain quantitative

