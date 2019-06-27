Log in
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
Bank of New York Mellon : Pershing Holdings (UK) Limited 2018 Pillar 3 Disclosure

06/27/2019

Pershing Holdings (UK) Limited

Executive summary

1

Article 431 CRR - Scope of disclosure requirements .......................................

7

1.1

Disclosure policy................................................................................................................

7

1.2

The Basel III framework.....................................................................................................

8

1.3

Purpose of Pillar 3 .............................................................................................................

9

1.4

Article 432 CRR - Non-material, proprietary or confidential information............................

9

1.5

Article 433/434 CRR - Frequency and means of disclosure..............................................

10

1.6

Board approval ..................................................................................................................

10

1.7

Key 2018 and subsequent events .....................................................................................

10

1.8

Key metrics ........................................................................................................................

10

1.9

Article 436 CRR - Scope of application .............................................................................

12

1.10

Core business lines ...........................................................................................................

14

Capital

2

Article 437 CRR - Own funds ..............................................................................

15

3

Article 438 CRR - Capital requirements .............................................................

23

3.1

Calculating capital requirements........................................................................................

24

Risk

4

Article 435 CRR - Risk management objectives and policies..........................

25

4.1

Board of Directors..............................................................................................................

26

4.2

Risk committees ................................................................................................................

27

4.3

Risk management framework ............................................................................................

28

4.4

Risk appetite ......................................................................................................................

29

4.5

Stress testing .....................................................................................................................

29

4.6

Recovery and resolution planning ('RRP') .........................................................................

30

5

Article 442 CRR - Credit risk adjustments .........................................................

31

5.1

Definition and identification................................................................................................

32

5.2

Management of credit risk .................................................................................................

32

5.3

Analysis of credit risk .........................................................................................................

33

5.4

Analysis of past due and impaired exposures ...................................................................

35

6

Article 453 CRR - Credit risk mitigation .............................................................

39

6.1

ISDA master agreements and netting................................................................................

39

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 2

Pershing Holdings (UK) Limited

6.2

Collateral valuation and management ...............................................................................

40

6.3

Wrong-wayrisk ..................................................................................................................

40

6.4

Credit concentration risk ....................................................................................................

40

7

Article 444 CRR - External credit rating assessment institutions ...................

42

8

Article 439 CRR - Exposure to counterparty credit risk ...................................

45

8.1

Credit valuation adjustment ...............................................................................................

46

9

Article 443 CRR - Asset encumbrance ...............................................................

48

10

Article 445 CRR - Exposure to market risk ........................................................

50

11

Article 448 CRR - Interest rate risk in the banking book ..................................

51

12

Article 446 CRR - Operational risk......................................................................

52

12.1

Operational risk management framework..........................................................................

52

12.2

Operational risk capital resource requirement ...................................................................

52

13

Article 451 CRR - Leverage .................................................................................

53

Human resources

14

Article 450 CRR - Remuneration policy .............................................................

57

14.1

Governance .......................................................................................................................

58

14.2

Aligning pay with performance...........................................................................................

58

14.3

Fixed remuneration............................................................................................................

59

14.4

Ratio between fixed and variable pay................................................................................

59

14.5

Variable compensation funding and risk adjustment..........................................................

59

14.6

Deferral policy and vesting criteria.....................................................................................

60

14.7

Variable remuneration of control function staff...................................................................

61

14.8

Quantitative disclosures.....................................................................................................

61

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 3

Pershing Holdings (UK) Limited

Index of tables

Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics ...........................................................................................................

12

Table 2: CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory capital........................................................................

16

Table 3: EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and

the mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories .............................

18

Table 4: EU LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and

carrying values in financial statements..........................................................................................

19

Table 5: CC1 - Composition of regulatory capital ..........................................................................

19

Table 6: TLAC1 - Transitional own funds.......................................................................................

20

Table 7: CCA - Main features of regulatory capital instruments ....................................................

21

Table 8: EU OV1 - Overview of RWAs ..........................................................................................

24

Table 9: EU CRB-B - Total and average net amount of exposures ...............................................

34

Table 10: EU CRB-C - Geographical breakdown of exposures.....................................................

34

Table 11: EU CRB-D - Concentration of exposures by counterparty types ...................................

35

Table 12: EU CRB-E- Maturity of exposures ................................................................................

35

Table 13: EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument..................

36

Table 14: EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry......................................................

37

Table 15: EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography .................................................

37

Table 16: EU CR3 - Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview ..................................................

40

Table 17: Mapping of ECAIs credit assessments to credit quality steps .......................................

42

Table 18: Credit quality steps and risk-weights .............................................................................

42

Table 19: EU CR4 - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation ('CRM') effects ......................

43

Table 20: EU CR5 - Credit risk exposure by risk-weight post CCF and CRM ...............................

44

Table 21: EU CCR1 - Analysis of the counterparty credit risk ('CCR') exposure by approach ......

45

Table 22: EU CCR3 - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk .........................................

46

Table 23: EU CCR5-A - Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values .......................

47

Table 24: AE-A- Encumbered assets............................................................................................

48

Table 25: AE-B- Collateral ............................................................................................................

49

Table 26: AE-C- Sources of encumbrance ...................................................................................

49

Table 27: EU MR1 - Market risk ....................................................................................................

50

Table 28: LR1 - Leverage ratio summary ......................................................................................

54

Table 29: LR2 - Leverage ratio common disclosure ......................................................................

54

Table 30: LR3 - Composition of on-balance sheet exposures.......................................................

55

Table 31: REM1 - Aggregate remuneration expenditure by business ...........................................

62

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 4

Pershing Holdings (UK) Limited

Table 32: REM2 - Aggregate remuneration expenditure by remuneration type ............................

62

Table 33: REM3 - Deferred variable remuneration........................................................................

62

Any discrepancies between the totals and sums of components within the tables and graphs within this report are as a result of rounding.

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 21:14:05 UTC
