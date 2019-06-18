Log in
Bank of New York Mellon : Pillar 3 Disclosure, December 2018

06/18/2019

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV

Executive summary

1

Article 431 CRR - Scope of disclosure requirements ...........................................

7

1.1

Purpose of Pillar 3 ..................................................................................................................

8

1.2

Article 433/434 CRR - Frequency and means of disclosure ..................................................

9

1.3

Article 432 CRR - Non-material, proprietary or confidential information ................................

9

1.4

Board approval .......................................................................................................................

10

1.5

Article 436 CRR - Scope of application ..................................................................................

10

1.6

Organisational structure .........................................................................................................

11

1.7

EMEA operating model (three bank model) ...........................................................................

13

1.8

Core business lines ................................................................................................................

14

1.9

Key metrics.............................................................................................................................

15

Capital

2

Article 437 CRR - Own funds...................................................................................

19

3

Article 438 CRR - Capital requirements .................................................................

28

3.1

Calculating capital requirements ............................................................................................

29

Risk

4

Article 435 CRR - Risk management objectives and policies ..............................

31

4.1

Risk objectives .......................................................................................................................

33

4.2

Risk governance.....................................................................................................................

34

4.3

Risk management framework.................................................................................................

39

4.4

Risk register ...........................................................................................................................

40

4.5

Risk appetite...........................................................................................................................

41

4.6

Risk assessment methodology and reporting systems ..........................................................

41

4.7

Escalation of risks and issues ................................................................................................

43

4.8

Recovery and resolution planning ('RRP')..............................................................................

44

5

Article 442 CRR - Credit risk adjustments .............................................................

45

5.1

Definition and identification ....................................................................................................

46

5.2

Credit risk management framework .......................................................................................

46

5.3

Credit risk management .........................................................................................................

46

5.4

Monitoring and reporting ........................................................................................................

47

5.5

Governance............................................................................................................................

47

5.6

Analysis of credit risk..............................................................................................................

48

5.7

Analysis of past due and impaired exposures........................................................................

50

6

Article 453 CRR - Credit risk mitigation .................................................................

55

6.1

Netting ....................................................................................................................................

55

6.2

Collateral valuation and management....................................................................................

55

6.3

Collateral types.......................................................................................................................

56

6.4

Guarantors and credit derivative counterparty .......................................................................

56

6.5

Wrong-wayrisk.......................................................................................................................

56

6.6

Credit concentration risk.........................................................................................................

56

7

Article 444 CRR - External credit rating assessment institutions .......................

58

8

Article 439 CRR - Exposure to counterparty credit risk .......................................

61

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 2

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV

8.1

Credit valuation adjustment....................................................................................................

62

9

Article 443 CRR - Asset encumbrance ...................................................................

64

10

Article 445 CRR - Exposure to market risk ............................................................

66

11

Article 448 CRR - Interest rate risk in the banking book ......................................

68

12

Article 446 CRR - Operational risk..........................................................................

70

12.1

Operational risk management framework ..............................................................................

70

12.2

Capital resource requirement .................................................................................................

74

13

Article 451 CRR - Leverage .....................................................................................

75

14

Liquidity coverage ratio...........................................................................................

79

Human resources

15

Article 450 CRR - Remuneration policy..................................................................

83

15.1

Governance............................................................................................................................

84

15.2

Aligning pay with performance ...............................................................................................

84

15.3

Fixed remuneration ................................................................................................................

84

15.4

Variable compensation funding and risk adjustment ..............................................................

85

15.5

Ratio between fixed and variable pay ....................................................................................

85

15.6

Deferral policy and vesting criteria .........................................................................................

85

15.7

Variable remuneration of control function staff .......................................................................

87

15.8

Quantitative disclosures .........................................................................................................

87

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 3

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV

Index of Tables

Table

1:

KM1 - Key metrics...........................................................................................................

16

Table

2:

CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory capital .......................................................................

20

Table

3:

EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and

23

the mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories ...............

Table

4:

EU LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and

24

carrying values in financial statements ...........................................................................

Table

5:

CC1 - Composition of regulatory capital .........................................................................

24

Table

6:

TLAC1 - Transitional own funds ......................................................................................

25

Table

7:

CCA - Main features of regulatory capital instruments....................................................

26

Table

8:

EU OV1 - Overview of RWAs..........................................................................................

29

Table

9:

EU CRB-B - Total and average net amount of exposures...............................................

48

Table

10:

EU CRB-C- Geographical breakdown of exposures ......................................................

49

Table

11:

EU CRB-D - Concentration of exposures by counterparty types ....................................

49

Table

12:

EU CRB-E- Maturity of exposures .................................................................................

50

Table

13:

EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument ...................

51

Table

14:

EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by counterparty types ......................................

52

Table

15:

EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography...................................................

53

Table

16:

EU CR1-D- Aging of past-dueexposures ......................................................................

53

Table

17:

EU CR3 - Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview ...................................................

56

Table

18:

Mapping of ECAIs credit assessments to credit quality steps.........................................

58

Table

19:

Credit quality steps and risk weights...............................................................................

58

Table

20:

EU CR4 - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation ('CRM') effects........................

59

Table

21:

EU CR5 - Credit risk exposure by risk-weight post CCF and CRM ................................

60

Table

22:

EU CCR1 - Analysis of the counterparty credit risk ('CCR') exposure by approach .......

61

Table

23:

EU CCR2 - Credit valuation adjustment capital charge ..................................................

62

Table

24:

EU CCR3 - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk...........................................

62

Table

25:

EU CCR5-A - Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values.........................

63

Table

26:

AE-A- Encumbered assets .............................................................................................

64

Table

27:

AE-B- Collateral .............................................................................................................

65

Table

28:

AE-C- Sources of encumbrance ....................................................................................

65

Table

29:

EU MR1 - Market risk......................................................................................................

67

Table

30:

Net interest income sensitivity by currency .....................................................................

68

Table

31:

LR1 - Leverage ratio summary........................................................................................

76

Table

32:

LR2 - Leverage ratio common disclosure .......................................................................

76

Table

33:

LR3 - Composition of on-balancesheet exposures ........................................................

77

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 4

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV

Table

34: EU LIQ1: LCR - Total unweighted value..........................................................................

80

Table

35: EU LIQ1: LCR - Total weighted value..............................................................................

81

Table

36: REM1 - Aggregate remuneration expenditure by business.............................................

87

Table

37: REM2 - Aggregate remuneration expenditure by remuneration type..............................

87

Table

38:

REM3 - Deferred variable remuneration .........................................................................

88

Table

39:

New sign-onand severance payments ...........................................................................

88

Any discrepancies between the totals and sums of components within the tables and graphs within this report are as a result of roundings.

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:23:03 UTC
