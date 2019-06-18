Bank of New York Mellon : Pillar 3 Disclosure, December 2018

|
The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV
|
|
|
Executive summary
|
|
1
|
Article 431 CRR - Scope of disclosure requirements ...........................................
|
7
|
1.1
|
Purpose of Pillar 3 ..................................................................................................................
|
8
|
1.2
|
Article 433/434 CRR - Frequency and means of disclosure ..................................................
|
9
|
1.3
|
Article 432 CRR - Non-material, proprietary or confidential information ................................
|
9
|
1.4
|
Board approval .......................................................................................................................
|
10
|
1.5
|
Article 436 CRR - Scope of application ..................................................................................
|
10
|
1.6
|
Organisational structure .........................................................................................................
|
11
|
1.7
|
EMEA operating model (three bank model) ...........................................................................
|
13
|
1.8
|
Core business lines ................................................................................................................
|
14
|
1.9
|
Key metrics.............................................................................................................................
|
15
|
|
Capital
|
|
2
|
Article 437 CRR - Own funds...................................................................................
|
19
|
3
|
Article 438 CRR - Capital requirements .................................................................
|
28
|
3.1
|
Calculating capital requirements ............................................................................................
|
29
|
|
Risk
|
|
4
|
Article 435 CRR - Risk management objectives and policies ..............................
|
31
|
4.1
|
Risk objectives .......................................................................................................................
|
33
|
4.2
|
Risk governance.....................................................................................................................
|
34
|
4.3
|
Risk management framework.................................................................................................
|
39
|
4.4
|
Risk register ...........................................................................................................................
|
40
|
4.5
|
Risk appetite...........................................................................................................................
|
41
|
4.6
|
Risk assessment methodology and reporting systems ..........................................................
|
41
|
4.7
|
Escalation of risks and issues ................................................................................................
|
43
|
4.8
|
Recovery and resolution planning ('RRP')..............................................................................
|
44
|
5
|
Article 442 CRR - Credit risk adjustments .............................................................
|
45
|
5.1
|
Definition and identification ....................................................................................................
|
46
|
5.2
|
Credit risk management framework .......................................................................................
|
46
|
5.3
|
Credit risk management .........................................................................................................
|
46
|
5.4
|
Monitoring and reporting ........................................................................................................
|
47
|
5.5
|
Governance............................................................................................................................
|
47
|
5.6
|
Analysis of credit risk..............................................................................................................
|
48
|
5.7
|
Analysis of past due and impaired exposures........................................................................
|
50
|
6
|
Article 453 CRR - Credit risk mitigation .................................................................
|
55
|
6.1
|
Netting ....................................................................................................................................
|
55
|
6.2
|
Collateral valuation and management....................................................................................
|
55
|
6.3
|
Collateral types.......................................................................................................................
|
56
|
6.4
|
Guarantors and credit derivative counterparty .......................................................................
|
56
|
6.5
|
Wrong-wayrisk.......................................................................................................................
|
56
|
6.6
|
Credit concentration risk.........................................................................................................
|
56
|
7
|
Article 444 CRR - External credit rating assessment institutions .......................
|
58
|
8
|
Article 439 CRR - Exposure to counterparty credit risk .......................................
|
61