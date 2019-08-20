Bank of New York Mellon : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

United States Federal Income Tax Consequences: See the discussion under "United States Federal Income Tax Consequences" in the Prospectus Supplement for a discussion of the United States federal income tax consequences of investing in the Notes. The U.S. Treasury Department recently released proposed regulations that, if finalized in their present form, would eliminate the federal withholding tax of 30% described under "United States Federal Income Tax Consequences-FATCA Withholding" in the Prospectus Supplement with respect to gross proceeds from sales or other dispositions of the Notes. In its preamble to such proposed regulations, the U.S. Treasury Department stated that taxpayers may generally rely on the proposed regulations until final regulations are issued.

The Notes are not bank deposits and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency, nor are they obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank.

Date (or the next business day, if an Interest Payment Date falls on a non-business day; the amount of interest payable will not be adjusted for such postponement)

accompanying prospectus and prospectus supplement are not an offer to sell nor do they seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction

Defeasance: The defeasance and covenant defeasance provisions of the Senior Indenture described under "Description of Debt Securities-Debt Securities Issued by the Company under the Senior Indenture or the Senior Subordinated Indenture-Legal Defeasance and Covenant Defeasance" in the Prospectus will apply to the Notes.

The following selling restriction appearing in the accompanying Prospectus Supplement is amended in its entirety as follows:

PRIIPs Regulation / Prospectus Regulation / Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors: The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"); and the expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe the Notes. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Plan of Distribution: The Notes described herein are being purchased, severally and not jointly, by the agents named in the below table (the " Agents "), each as principal, on the terms and conditions described in the prospectus supplement under the caption "Plan of Distribution of Medium-Term Notes (Conflicts of Interest)."

Agent Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes to be Purchased Citigroup Global Markets Inc. $ Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC $ Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC $ BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC $ Total: $

The Agents expect to deliver the Notes in book-entry form only through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company against payment in New York, New York on or about the third business day following the date of this pricing supplement, or "T+3". Trades of securities in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, referred to as T+2, unless the parties to a trade agree otherwise. Accordingly, by virtue of the fact that the initial delivery of the Notes will not be made on a T+2 basis, investors who wish to trade the Notes before a final settlement will be required to specify an alternative settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement.

The prospectus, prospectus supplement and this pricing supplement may be used by the Company, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC and any other affiliate controlled by the Company in connection with offers and sales relating to the initial sales of securities and any market-making transaction involving the securities after the initial sale. These transactions may be executed at negotiated prices that are related to market prices at the time of purchase or sale, or at other prices. The Company and its affiliates may act as principal or agent in these transactions.

The Agents and their respective affiliates are full service financial institutions engaged in various activities, which may include securities trading, commercial and investment banking, financial advisory, investment management, investment research, principal investment, hedging, financing and brokerage activities. Certain of the Agents and their respective affiliates have, from time to time, performed, and may in the future perform, various financial advisory and investment banking services for the Company, for which they received or will receive customary fees and expenses.

We estimate that we will pay approximately $ for expenses, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions.

In the ordinary course of their various business activities, the Agents and their respective affiliates have made or held, and may in the future make or hold, a broad array of investments including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging arrangements, and may have actively traded, and, in the future may actively trade, debt and equity securities (or related derivative securities), and financial instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the accounts of their customers and may have in the past and at any time in the future hold long and short positions in such securities and instruments. Such investment and securities activities may have involved, and in the future may involve, securities and instruments of the Company.