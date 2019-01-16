Bank of New York Mellon : Reports Lower Profits

By Kimberly Chin



Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported profit fell 25% in the fourth quarter Wednesday as revenue growth from its investment management business slowed.

For the period ended Dec. 31, the bank reported net income of $881 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with $1.18 billion, or $1.08 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the bank to earn 92 cents a share.

BNY Mellon's total revenue rose 7% to $4 billion. Analysts' expected revenue of $4.02 billion.

Revenue from fees increased 8.9% while net interest revenue rose 3.9%. Yet noninterest expenses fell 0.6% to $2.9 billion.

Assets under custody and administration fell 1% to $33.1 trillion from a year ago, while assets under management fell 9% to $1.7 trillion. This was slightly weaker due to net outflows and the divestiture of CenterSquare Investment Management earlier in the year.

Much of the custodial bank's revenue is derived from managing the money of big banks, asset managers and the investments of clients. Its asset-servicing revenue fell by 2% to $1.44 billion. Much of the revenue comes from Pershing LLC, a subsidiary of the bank, which fell 2% to $558 million.

BNY Mellon's shares rose 5% in premarket trading on low volumes. Its stock has fallen 28% in the past 12 months.

