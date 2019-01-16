Bank of New York Mellon : Reports Lower Profits

Log in
01/16/2019 | 07:38am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported profit fell 25% in the fourth quarter Wednesday as revenue growth from its investment management business slowed.

For the period ended Dec. 31, the bank reported net income of $881 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with $1.18 billion, or $1.08 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the bank to earn 92 cents a share.

BNY Mellon's total revenue rose 7% to $4 billion. Analysts' expected revenue of $4.02 billion.

Revenue from fees increased 8.9% while net interest revenue rose 3.9%. Yet noninterest expenses fell 0.6% to $2.9 billion.

Assets under custody and administration fell 1% to $33.1 trillion from a year ago, while assets under management fell 9% to $1.7 trillion. This was slightly weaker due to net outflows and the divestiture of CenterSquare Investment Management earlier in the year.

Much of the custodial bank's revenue is derived from managing the money of big banks, asset managers and the investments of clients. Its asset-servicing revenue fell by 2% to $1.44 billion. Much of the revenue comes from Pershing LLC, a subsidiary of the bank, which fell 2% to $558 million.

BNY Mellon's shares rose 5% in premarket trading on low volumes. Its stock has fallen 28% in the past 12 months.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 443 M
EBIT 2018 5 472 M
Net income 2018 4 159 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 11,74
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 47 877 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 52,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)4.97%47 877
BLACKROCK2.01%62 520
UBS GROUP5.80%50 377
STATE STREET CORPORATION8.86%25 983
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD8.38%24 199
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION2.95%19 053
