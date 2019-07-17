Log in
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
Bank of New York Mellon : Revenue, Earnings Fall

07/17/2019 | 07:16am EDT

By Chris Wack

Earnings at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) decreased in the company's second quarter as fee revenue slipped 3% from the same period a year ago.

The company reported $1.02 billion in net income, down 8% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were $1.01 a share, down from $1.03 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.01 a share.

Total revenue fell 5% to $3.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.924 billion in revenue.

"The impact of the level and shape of the yield curve, as well as continued low levels of volatility and muted market activity, negatively impacted our results," Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said in prepared remarks. ""Our results this quarter also reflect our ongoing increased level of technology and product development investments, but these increases were more than offset by improved efficiency across the company."

Mr. Scharf added that, "We are pleased that we will be able to return capital to shareholders through up to $3.94 billion in common share repurchases by mid-2020, an increase of roughly 20%, and an increase in our common dividend by 11% to 31 cents per share starting in the third quarter."

Net interest revenue for the quarter fell 12%, while the company's total noninterest expenses were $2.65 billion, down 4% from last year.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 829 M
EBIT 2019 4 872 M
Net income 2019 3 714 M
Debt 2019 31 780 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,62x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 41 279 M
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-8.41%41 796
BLACKROCK INC22.63%74 566
UBS GROUP-2.33%44 890
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.08%20 539
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.44.00%20 142
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.35%19 883
